San Pedro Festival of the Arts

RSVP to save your seat @ 424-279-3719In this seminar you will learn:What is a Family Trust AKA Living Trust or Revocable Trusts.What other kinds of trusts are there?How does this compare to having a Will?What is the process?What are the costs?Who needs one?Where is the best place for you to get your done?How to do this by yourself.Ask the questions you want from a live person.Demystify the myths from the truths!Keep your home in your familyAvoid probate and all the costs and hasslesProtect your…See More
CHICAGO - If you didn't know, now you know.The CIF-Los Angeles City Section can play some baseball.A Section that has produced future & current Major League Baseball stars and Hall Of Famers like Ozzie Smith, Eddie Murray, Sparky Anderson, Bret Saberhagen, Darryl Strawberry, Robin Yount, Randy Wolf, Jon Garland, Garrett Anderson, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas among…See More
APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot