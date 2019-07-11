 

San Pedro Festival of the Arts

Dancers from "Invasion" from Louise Reichlin & Dancer/LA Choreographers & Dancers.

Kay Nikookary posted an event

Free Living Trust Information Seminar at Cocos Western Ave. San Pedro

July 18, 2019 from 10:30am to 12pm
RSVP to save your seat @ 424-279-3719In this seminar you will learn:What is a Family Trust AKA Living Trust or Revocable Trusts.What other kinds of trusts are there?How does this compare to having a Will?What is the process?What are the costs?Who needs one?Where is the best place for you to get your done?How to do this by yourself.Ask the questions you want from a live person.Demystify the myths from the truths!Keep your home in your familyAvoid probate and all the costs and hasslesProtect your…See More
3 hours ago
Kay Nikookary posted photos
3 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro Baseball Trio & Los Angeles Wins GEICO City Series Title
13 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro Baseball Trio & Los Angeles Wins GEICO City Series Title

CHICAGO - If you didn't know, now you know.The CIF-Los Angeles City Section can play some baseball.A Section that has produced future & current Major League Baseball stars and Hall Of Famers like Ozzie Smith, Eddie Murray, Sparky Anderson, Bret Saberhagen, Darryl Strawberry, Robin Yount, Randy Wolf, Jon Garland, Garrett Anderson, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas among…See More
14 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
16 hours ago
Louise Reichlin posted a status
"Photos from a past San Pedro Festival of the Arts"
20 hours ago
Louise Reichlin posted photos
20 hours ago
Louise Reichlin posted a blog post

Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
21 hours ago
