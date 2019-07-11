San Pedro Festival of the Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
*ENJOY AN ALL NEW FORMAT*Fort MacArthur Museum Open HouseFort MacArthur Museum, Battery Osgood-Farley Historic Site3601 S. Gaffey St, San Pedro, CA - Inside Angels Gate ParkSaturday, July 13th Open to the Public: 10am-5pm FREE ADMISSION and PARKINGBRAND NEW, SMALLER FORMAT THIS YEAR: Formerly Old Fort MacArthur Days is now a one-day event, no overnight camping. Not using Joan Milke Flores Park or Korean Friendship Bell area. Will include approx. 10-12 displays of 20th century US related…See More
