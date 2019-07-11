 

San Pedro Festival of the Arts

San Pedro Festival of the Arts

Coree from Louise Reichlin & Dancer/LA Choreographers & Dancers.

Views: 1

View Full Size

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Louise Reichlin posted a status
"Photos from a past San Pedro Festival of the Arts"
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Louise Reichlin posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 hour ago
Louise Reichlin posted a blog post

Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
14 more…
3 hours ago
Vicente B updated their profile
7 hours ago
Danielle Chatt posted an event
Thumbnail

Fort MacArthur Museum Open House at Fort MacArthur

July 13, 2019 from 10am to 5pm
*ENJOY AN ALL NEW FORMAT*Fort MacArthur Museum Open HouseFort MacArthur Museum, Battery Osgood-Farley Historic Site3601 S. Gaffey St, San Pedro, CA - Inside Angels Gate ParkSaturday, July 13th Open to the Public: 10am-5pm FREE ADMISSION and PARKINGBRAND NEW, SMALLER FORMAT THIS YEAR: Formerly Old Fort MacArthur Days is now a one-day event, no overnight camping. Not using Joan Milke Flores Park or Korean Friendship Bell area. Will include approx. 10-12 displays of 20th century US related…See More
22 hours ago
0 Comments
Andrew Silber commented on Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2018-2019 San Pedro Prep Sports Team Of The Year
"Very well done, all of you! Makes me extra proud to be a San Pedran."
yesterday
Andrew Silber promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2018-2019 San Pedro Prep Sports Team Of The Year
yesterday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service