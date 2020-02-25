 

Sunrise at Pt. Fermin

Sunrise at Pt. Fermin

Taken January 17, 2020

Views: 1

View Full Size

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Julie Haverluck posted a photo
Thumbnail

Sunrise at Pt. Fermin

Taken January 17, 2020
1 hour ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

2020 San Pedro Prep Baseball & Softball Preview

Springtime is in the air. Time once again to get your lineup cards.San Pedro Prep Baseball & Softball for 2020 will be at a fever pitch with tons of potential all around San Pedro, California, with none greater potential more than that of San Pedro High baseball. With all but three players back from last year and the addition of an impact transfer, the Pirates are…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile IconMike Mena, Anthony, Michele Smith and 4 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
2 hours ago
Karen Cristy updated an event
Thumbnail

Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond! at GGIW Yoga

March 14, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm
Calling all Mamas-To-Be and New Mamas! Join GGIW Yoga and Ma Yoga for an afternoon of FREE Yoga and Guest Speakers!Sample Prenatal Yoga with Victoria Ingram classes safe for any trimester and level of experience. Move and connect with your pre-walking kiddo at Mom + Baby Yoga class.Doula Nai Valentine will lead you through a guided meditation and info session regarding prenatal and birth support.Get your questions regarding breastfeeding answered by Lisa Grossman, International Board Certified…See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Lisa posted events
Feb 19
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Harbor Community Benefit Grants are back!

The HCBF has launched Round 7 of its Community Benefit Grant program! To date, the Community Benefit grant program has awarded $6.3 million to organizations supporting the communities of Wilmington and San Pedro. Round 7 will award up to $250,000 in grant funds. See More
Feb 18

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

2020 San Pedro Prep Baseball & Softball Preview

Springtime is in the air. Time once again to get your lineup cards.San Pedro Prep Baseball & Softball for 2020 will be at a fever pitch with tons of potential all around San Pedro, California, with none greater potential more than that of San Pedro High baseball. With all but three players back from last year and the addition of an impact transfer, the Pirates are…See More
Feb 17
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

A Bridge Home Ground Breaking Feb. 19th

New temporary beds for individuals experiencing homelessness within the respective communities. A Bridge Home has an on-site provider that will ensure individuals have access to mental health services, substance abuse counseling, a medical health care provider, job readiness training, and social integration opportunities. See More
Feb 15

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service