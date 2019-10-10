 

Turtle CBS three (2)_kindlephoto-86560559

Amended ad for Alva's Showroom on October 27th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Finally Conquers Carson
Oct 4

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Finally Conquers Carson

It has happened.2018 was such a great year for San Pedro High girls volleyball, capturing their own tournament title, and even a CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 championship... yet one glaring thing was missing from that resume.A victory over Carson.On Thursday, on one of the more gutsiest, courageous and determined efforts in program history, the host Pirates…See More
Oct 4
Stephanie Aldrete posted an event

Palos Verdes High School ALL ALUMNI Reunion Weekend at Palos Verdes High School

November 29, 2019 at 9am to November 30, 2019 at 3pm
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIF., ---  The alumni of Palos Verdes High School (PVHS) will host the All Alumni Reunion Weekend, Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, 2019.  All Alumni, faculty, administrators (1962 through 2019) of PVHS and their families are welcome to attend the free events on campus including live entertainment, student performances, alumni vs. students sporting events, campus tours, class and faculty meet-ups, career networking, unveiling of the Jim Kinney Memorial,…See More
Oct 2
Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star Girls Volleyball Makes Bold Statement At Bishop Amat

LA PUENTE - Just another bold statement. Coming into this Camino Real League first place showdown at Bishop Amat of La Puente, Mary Star High girls volleyball knew their incredible start to the 2019 season would be all for naught if they couldn't take down the Lancers in their first of two meetings on Tuesday, especially with early claim to owning first place on the…See More
Oct 2
Heather Caine posted an event

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

October 3, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
www.1stthursday.com/See More
Sep 29
