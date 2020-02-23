 

Carlos Rivera
  • United States
 

Carlos Rivera's Page

This profile is set to private.

You must be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to view this page.

Join San Pedro News Pilot

 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Carlos Rivera updated their profile
22 minutes ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

San Pedro High Boys XC Captures Seventh CIF Championship

WOODLAND HILLS - It was redemption time for San Pedro High boys cross-country.In the 2018 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 final meet, the Pirates finished a unsatisfying tenth place, but legendary head coach Bruce Thomson told the returning Pirates that 2019 was going to be something special, and on Saturday, he was proven true.The boys edged Marshall in a wide…See More
17 hours ago
0 Comments
Humana California's blog post was featured

Open Enrollment 2020: How Veterans Can Best Maximize Health Benefits

By Rick Beavin, California Market PresidentHumana If you are a military veteran who is approaching Medicare eligibility, you may have questions about how Medicare and Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits differ. It’s important that you understand how the plans complement each other so you can choose the best plan for you and ensure you maximize health benefits available. Here are a few common health plan questions, answered: Can Medicare Advantage and VA benefits work together? Absolutely! Many…See More
17 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile IconKaylen, Brian Garrido, Teresa Buyikian and 10 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
17 hours ago
JB Steele posted an event

South Bay Music Express at Saint Rocke ' Hermosa Beach

February 23, 2020 from 5pm to 9:30pm
3 bands performing different Genre's of music, all locals.See More
yesterday
0 Comments
JB Steele posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
2 more…
yesterday
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Whirlwind of new residential development in San Pedro brings opportunity, loss and challenges

San Pedro is about to get a little — and maybe a lot — more crowded. This Daily Breeze article by Donna Littlejohn talks about the surge of construction going on in San Pedro and how it will effect our town. See More
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Softball Dynamic Duo Signs Their NLIs
Nov 30

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service