 

Eric. Ramos
Share on Facebook
Share

Eric. Ramos's Friends

  • Lisa A.
  • Heather Caine

Gifts Received

Gift

Eric. Ramos has not received any gifts yet

Give a Gift

 

Eric. Ramos's Page

Latest Activity

Eric. Ramos promoted Eric. Ramos's profile
1 hour ago

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Me
A little about me
Laid back

Eric. Ramos's Blog

San Pedro Haunting of Jackie Hernandez Script

Posted on February 2, 2014 at 7:00pm 0 Comments

 I wrote a blog last year that I was writing a screenplay on the San Pedro haunting. I finished it last year in July and made several touch ups. Last fall and early last month I have pitched the project to four producers but, so far no dice. I'm crossing my fingers that one day this will see the light of…

Continue

The haunting of Jackie Hernandez San Pedro 1989

Posted on July 3, 2013 at 7:05pm 5 Comments

Even though I am not an official resident of San Pedro. I've been working in this city for 4 years. Are any of you familiar with the San Pedro haunting of Jackie Hernandez? 1989-1993. It has appeared on numerous t.v. Shows like syfy channel. Biography and it's own documentary called AN UNKNOWN ENCOUNTER. Plus the book of the same name both by Barry Conrad. In the mid 90's 20th century fox and the hallmark channel were close to making it into a movie. Neither one proceeded with the picture. I am… Continue

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Eric. Ramos promoted Eric. Ramos's profile
1 hour ago
Lisa posted events
yesterday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Los Angeles Phil 100 + CicLAvia (Loads Of BIKES!!) at Hollywood Bowl

September 30, 2018 from 9am to 4pm
https://www.laphil.com/celebratela/http://www.ciclavia.org/See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted an event

Meditate Walk at Frascati Canyon

October 6, 2018 from 9am to 10:15pm
From Miraleste Drive, turn West onto Via Colinita.  Pass Via La Paloma on the right.  The road curved to the left and then back to the right.  There is a small brown sign om a pole on the right marking the entrance to Frascati Canyon.  It's across from but just before Maine Road.  Carpooling recommend.  Please note: no restrooms available.  Rain cancels.MelanieLove Offering AcceptedRSVP preferred (if attended)…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments
Louise Reichlin posted an event
Thumbnail

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts at Opposite the Battleship Iowa

September 22, 2018 at 11am to September 23, 2018 at 7pm
The SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (formerly the SP TriArt Festival) is a FREE family event featuring dance, music, & crafts, this year on Saturday and Sunday, Sept 22 & 23, 2018. This will be its 12th year. Food trucks also add to the mix, along with free prize drawings each hour. Highlighting the festival are performances by 20 dance companies curated by Louise Reichlin. Their styles range from modern to ballet to cultural dances including Mexican Folkoric, a Latin American Tango,…See More
Monday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Hot Streak Continues For San Pedro Girls Volleyball With Own Tourney Title
Sunday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Sunday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Football Comes Back To Win At South Torrance
Saturday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service