Fern Decena's Page

Cristina Rebull is a Cuban powerhouse singer, actor, award winning writer, professor of theatre in Miami, where she resides. When she interprets a French classic you’ll think she is channeling Edith Piaf. Her Tangos are like watching a short story, her big, rich, emotionally expressive voice ranges in colors according to the character she becomes. She sings Spanish, English, Portuguese, and occasionally in Guarani (Paraguay). You’ll get a sense of being in Broadway Show with an intimacy only…See More
On Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back our very own Storyteller Barbara H. Clark in “Was It Destiny?”, a solo performance of original stories. Barbara, a multi-award winning storyteller, never shies away from challenging issues. In this show, she asks the following: Do you believe in destiny? Many people believe that certain events are inevitable, just meant to be. I always had my doubts about it. But, recently I had an occasion to look back…See More
September 22, 2017 at 8pm to October 21, 2017 at 8pm
Boeing Boeingby Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross & Francis Evans, directed by Cylan BrownRuns: Fri/Sat 9/22-10/21 at 8pmSun 10/15 at 2pm A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his 3 stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time! "Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life." – MAIL ON SUNDAY See More
The Normandale Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair for the Los Angeles community. The event is sponsored by Humana, a leading health and well-being company, which aims to help people achieve lifelong well-being and has had a presence in California since 1984.The Normandale Recreation Center hosts a free Health & Wellness Fair to help…See More
It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.See More
It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.See More
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot