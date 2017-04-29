 

Hugh Hans von Kleist
Hugh Hans von Kleist's Page

Latest Activity

Hugh Hans von Kleist was featured
Congratulate them!
16 minutes ago
Hugh Hans von Kleist's photo was featured
Thumbnail

san pedro jam

Hi Everyone,I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy…
May 3
0 Comments
Hugh Hans von Kleist posted a photo
Thumbnail

san pedro jam

Hi Everyone,I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy…
Apr 28
0 Comments
Hugh Hans von Kleist commented on Hugh Hans von Kleist's event San Pedro Jazz Jam
"Hi Everyone, I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano);…"
Apr 28
Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted Hugh Hans von Kleist's event San Pedro Jazz Jam
Apr 28
Hugh Hans von Kleist posted an event
Thumbnail

San Pedro Jazz Jam at Iron City Tavern

April 29, 2017 at 10pm to April 30, 2017 at 1am
Hi San Pedro,I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.See More
Apr 28
1 Comment
Hugh Hans von Kleist is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
Apr 25
Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
friends
My place to eat in San Pedro
iron city tavern
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Art Pepper
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
iron city tavern
My place to shop in San Pedro
Target
A little about me
full time jazz musician and music teacher.
My San Pedro hangout
iron city tavern
My San Pedro secret
my backyard
Hear me on Twitter at:
blowningold.com
See me on Facebook at:
http://Hugh von Kleist

Hugh Hans von Kleist's Photos

