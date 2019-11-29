JB Steele's Page

JB Steele has not received any gifts yet
Posted on March 13, 2019 at 1:19pm 0 Comments 0 Promotions
Carla Denardo-Dominguez has been quite busy these days, both substitute teaching while fronting her band 'Sonador'. Performing locally these past few years has paid off, with her band booked 2 to 3 weekends a month with regularity.
Whether it's at Saint Rocke' or Suzy's in Hermosa, Texas Loosey's or South End Tennis & Racquet Club in Torrance, or The Marina Cafe in Wilmington Shores, DiPiazza's in Long Beach or The Lomita Faire; you can hear her lovely voice covering songs from…Continue
Posted on May 22, 2015 at 4:12pm 1 Comment 0 Promotions
Local musicians 'The DyManic Duo' create the musical backdrop to this look back at the South Bay area in the 60's & 70's. Many of these places are no longer standing, some are part of todays historic establishments. Covering 'The Beatles' song "In My Life", the duo have hit a chord with local You Tube and Facebook followers.