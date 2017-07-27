John Nolan's Page

The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.Performance dates:Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.…See More
I’m sorry, but I just have to laugh at all the contentious rhetoric I read (primarily on Facebook) about the Los Angeles Neighborhood Councils in San Pedro.There are currently 97 Neighborhood Councils within the city limits, each with a $42K annual budget and a corresponding Department of Neighborhood Empowerment within City Hall. "Department of Neighborhood Empowerment," now that’s funny... if it weren't so sad. Let’s see, 97 X $42,000. That’s over 4 million a year; what a waste.In 1999,…See More
DEADLINE DANCE COMPANY OR SCHOOL APPLICATIONS- JULY 15, 2017The San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts is a free family event featuring dance, music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths this year taking place in the Courtyard of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This will be its 11th year. The festival was again awarded…See More
