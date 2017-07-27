 

John Nolan
John Nolan's Events

 

John Nolan's Page

Latest Activity

John Nolan posted an event
Thumbnail

The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical! at The James Armstrong Theater

July 27, 2017 at 7pm to July 29, 2017 at 10pm
The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.Performance dates:Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.…See More
28 minutes ago
0 Comments
John Nolan is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
44 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Regular
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
online
A little about me
I work at The Aerospace Corp and I am involved in The Aerospace Players community theater group. This group includes Aerospace and Air Force/SMC individuals, some of which live in San Pedro

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

