 

Josie Cabrera reyes
Josie Cabrera reyes's Page

Latest Activity

Josie Cabrera reyes is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
56 minutes ago
Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Native
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
So myself
My place to eat in San Pedro
Busy bee market the fishmarket
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Fishermans fiesta Mary Star fiesta Christmas parade
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
Fishermans fiesta Mary Star fiesta Christmas parade
My place to shop in San Pedro
On Western
A little about me
I was born in 1957 in Harbor city and race in San Pedro
My San Pedro hangout
IRoyal palms and Cabrillo Beach
My San Pedro secret
I have none
MSHS or SPHS
I went to leland Street school deana junior high and San Pedro high school

