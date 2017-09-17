Julie Gibbs Rizzo's Page

The 2nd Annual Southern California Boat ShowDocks at San Pedro’s Cabrillo Way Marina in Los Angeles HarborSeptember 28th - October 1st, 2017 *The newest boats, the finest brokerage vessels, interactive seminars and demonstrations* Whether you’re a buyer, a seller, or a boating enthusiast, the SoCal Boat Show offers the best of boating for Southern California SAN PEDRO - (August 27, 2017) – The Southern California Boat Show made waves after its inaugural event last fall, and is returning to…See More
