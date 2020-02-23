 

Kaylen
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Events
  • Photos
  • Photo Albums
  • Videos
 

Kaylen's Page

Gifts Received

Gift

Kaylen has not received any gifts yet

Give Kaylen a Gift

Latest Activity

Kaylen is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
27 minutes ago
Welcome Them!
Kaylen promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA High Girls Volleyball Is 2019 CIF-LACS Division 4 Champions
Nov 10

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Regular
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Jamaal
My place to eat in San Pedro
Happy Diner
A little about me
I go to Port of Los Angeles High School and play volleyball

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

San Pedro High Boys XC Captures Seventh CIF Championship

WOODLAND HILLS - It was redemption time for San Pedro High boys cross-country.In the 2018 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 final meet, the Pirates finished a unsatisfying tenth place, but legendary head coach Bruce Thomson told the returning Pirates that 2019 was going to be something special, and on Saturday, he was proven true.The boys edged Marshall in a wide…See More
27 minutes ago
0 Comments
Humana California's blog post was featured

Open Enrollment 2020: How Veterans Can Best Maximize Health Benefits

By Rick Beavin, California Market PresidentHumana If you are a military veteran who is approaching Medicare eligibility, you may have questions about how Medicare and Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits differ. It’s important that you understand how the plans complement each other so you can choose the best plan for you and ensure you maximize health benefits available. Here are a few common health plan questions, answered: Can Medicare Advantage and VA benefits work together? Absolutely! Many…See More
27 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile IconKaylen, Brian Garrido, Teresa Buyikian and 10 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
27 minutes ago
JB Steele posted an event

South Bay Music Express at Saint Rocke ' Hermosa Beach

February 23, 2020 from 5pm to 9:30pm
3 bands performing different Genre's of music, all locals.See More
yesterday
0 Comments
JB Steele posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
2 more…
yesterday
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Whirlwind of new residential development in San Pedro brings opportunity, loss and challenges

San Pedro is about to get a little — and maybe a lot — more crowded. This Daily Breeze article by Donna Littlejohn talks about the surge of construction going on in San Pedro and how it will effect our town. See More
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Softball Dynamic Duo Signs Their NLIs
Nov 30

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Softball Dynamic Duo Signs Their NLIs

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the sensational duo of Mary Star High softball made their commits to NCAA Division 1 schools in California their new homes at the next level upon graduation in late May 2020.The senior duo of pitcher Alessandra Samperio and shortstop Ashley Rico both signed their respective national letters of intent to stay close to home and further their…See More
Nov 30
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service