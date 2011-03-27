 

Michael Tipton
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Events
  • Photos
  • Photo Albums
  • Videos

Michael Tipton's Friends

  • San Pedro News Pilot

Gifts Received

Gift

Michael Tipton has not received any gifts yet

Give a Gift

 

Michael Tipton's Page

Latest Activity

Michael Tipton and San Pedro News Pilot are now friends
45 minutes ago

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Regular
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
internet
My place to eat in San Pedro
Lighthouse deli
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Pertos
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
SP Brewery
My place to shop in San Pedro
nowhere
A little about me
Owned property here since the early 90's. Lived here about half that time.
My San Pedro hangout
cabrillo beach

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Michael Tipton and San Pedro News Pilot are now friends
45 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka has been honored by the @IEEP_ with the Southern California Logi… https://t.co/JGfxCUKmpL
Twitter15 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
VIDEO: Last week, the Port of Los Angeles became the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million con… https://t.co/pLDUdt5uNP
Twitter17 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka joined @AkikoFujita and @SPYJared on @YahooFinance Live to discu… https://t.co/RYt6lVeCGh
Twitter20 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka on surpassing one million TEUs processed in the month of May:… https://t.co/ZMmeg98I9Z
Twitter21 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Cargo update (June 16, 2021): All Port of Los Angeles terminals are open and operational, with 18 vessels in port t… https://t.co/XOMFaKJXpJ
Twitter23 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
WATCH: @PortofLA Executive Director Gene Seroka discusses surpassing handling more than 1 million container units i… https://t.co/PoWk2Uendz
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The @PortofLA processed more than 1 million container units in May, the first port in the Western Hemisphere to do… https://t.co/pzMxVz1KGw
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service