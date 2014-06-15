Patti Garcia-Gutierrez's Page

 

Patti Garcia-Gutierrez
  • Female
  • United States
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez updated their profile
1 hour ago
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez was featured
Jun 15, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLAHS Softball Comes Of Age... Even In Defeat
Jun 3, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez promoted Christina Garcia-Cruz's profile
May 7, 2014
Christina Garcia-Cruz promoted Patti Garcia-Gutierrez's profile
Apr 25, 2014
Christina Garcia-Cruz promoted Patti Garcia-Gutierrez's profile
Apr 25, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez and Jamaal Kellen Street are now friends

Sports Editor
Apr 16, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez promoted Heather Caine's event Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
Apr 14, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2014 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Basketball Team
Mar 31, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
Mar 31, 2014
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Armida Roman Blasts 3 HRs, SPHS Softball Wins 8th Straight
Mar 26, 2014

I'm a San Pedro
Native
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Known about the News Pilot from seeing my Grandma reading it
My place to eat in San Pedro
Pacific Diner for Breakfast / Sandwich Saloon for Lunch / Rafeallo's for Dinner
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Brenton Wood-
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
The Elks or TC's
My place to shop in San Pedro
Downtown 6th Street
A little about me
Love spending time with my Family. Born & Raised in SP- 4th Generation
My San Pedro hangout
Paso Del Mar(overlooking the view)
My San Pedro secret
Going down to Royal Palms-when I was a teenager
Before you even had to pay & hanging out at Cabrillo Beach as a kid.
MSHS or SPHS
SPHS- PIRATE. Once a Pirate always a PIRATE.Although my son currently attends Mary Star and loves it. Go STARS!

Patti Garcia-Gutierrez and San Pedro News Pilot are now friends
1 hour ago
Patti Garcia-Gutierrez updated their profile
1 hour ago
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

widget for neighborhood watch groups

18 hours ago
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Board of Water and Power Commissioners Approves LADWP Bill of Rights

Public and Neighborhood Councils Are Invited to Provide Input and Comments During Next 90 Days Further Refinements will be Considered by Board After Comment Period LOS ANGELES — The City of Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners today voted unanimously today to approve an initial version of the Los Angeles Department of Water and […] See More
18 hours ago
Bernardo Alps's event was featured
Thumbnail

Gray Whale Populations: the Eastern/Western Paradox at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

January 24, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
American Cetacean Society - Los Angeles Chapter  FREE Monthly Speaker Series  Tuesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. “Gray Whale Populations: the Eastern/Western Paradox” by Dr. James Sumich, Oregon State University The gray whale is, at the same time, a species with an extinct population, a critically endangered population, and a population brought back from near extinction to become the first cetacean to be removed from the US Endangered Species Act as recovered. It is also a species that has…See More
21 hours ago
Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

Mary Star High Girls Basketball Rolls To Repeat Firebaugh Tourney Title

LYNWOOD - When Mary Star High girls basketball senior guard Angela Pisano wowed the crowd, and even shocked her teammates with a slick crossover dribble that completely fooled Hollywood senior guard Mary Davtyan midway through the third quarter... Pisano then missed the easy baseline jump shot that would have added to the…See More
21 hours ago
Dawn Clark-Johnson posted an event
Thumbnail

"Taking Time to Remember” at Institute of Musical Arts

February 18, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
The Institute of Musical Arts could not be more proud as we present Laura Duncan, in her first solo concert "Taking Time to Remember”.As a member of Women's Voices (IMA's own in-house storytelling ensemble) Laura has always been a crowd-pleaser. Laura is a retired elementary special education teacher who embarked upon storytelling as the "new chapters" in her life were unfolding and discovered that her hilarious, personal stories, spiced up by her own special laughter, never failed to…See More
yesterday
Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Emance & Pisano On Guard For Mary Star High Girls Basketball
yesterday

