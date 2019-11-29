SoLA Contemporary's Page

Previously known as South Bay Contemporary, SoLA (South LA) Contemporary is a nonprofit art organization supporting advanced explorations in contemporary art. SoLA welcomes curators and artists who are tapping into issues of our time to produce and present art that expands on current perspectives of diverse culture. SoLA connects local, national and international artists providing an innovative and open space for the community to discover creative freedom within the structure of contemporary art.
It has happened.2018 was such a great year for San Pedro High girls volleyball, capturing their own tournament title, and even a CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 championship... yet one glaring thing was missing from that resume.A victory over Carson.On Thursday, on one of the more gutsiest, courageous and determined efforts in program history, the host Pirates…See More
November 29, 2019 at 9am to November 30, 2019 at 3pm
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIF., --- The alumni of Palos Verdes High School (PVHS) will host the All Alumni Reunion Weekend, Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1, 2019. All Alumni, faculty, administrators (1962 through 2019) of PVHS and their families are welcome to attend the free events on campus including live entertainment, student performances, alumni vs. students sporting events, campus tours, class and faculty meet-ups, career networking, unveiling of the Jim Kinney Memorial,…See More
LA PUENTE - Just another bold statement. Coming into this Camino Real League first place showdown at Bishop Amat of La Puente, Mary Star High girls volleyball knew their incredible start to the 2019 season would be all for naught if they couldn't take down the Lancers in their first of two meetings on Tuesday, especially with early claim to owning first place on the…See More
Operation Ajaxby Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, directed by Suzanne DeanOct 3 – Oct 27Written by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, Operation Ajax is the name of the 1953 CIA covert operation to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran. The consequences of this coup are still with us today. Five actors play multiple roles portraying real-life operatives and political figures. Stars film actor Farshad Farahat of “House of Cards” and “Argo.”The true story about a 1953 CIA covert operation…See More
