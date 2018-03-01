Scherr Lillico's Page

On Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back the tenth installment of our WOMEN’S VOICES Storytelling Concert Series, with their performance, “Why We Tell Stories”.As our Women’s Voices storytellers gather for a new TELL ME A STORY workshop, they ask, “Why do we keep coming back? Why do we tell stories? We can’t all be crazy!” Amidst their laughter and musings, they start to recall stories from years past that have been important to them. They realize…See More
