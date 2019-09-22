Vicente B's Page

Good day, I picked interest on you after going through your short profile and demand it necessary to write you immediately. I have something very vital to disclose to you, but I found it difficult to express myself here, since it's a public site.Could you please get back to me on(miss.annabelduru448@gmail.com) for the full details.
Have a nice day. Miss.Annabel Duru.. +447418332399
*ENJOY AN ALL NEW FORMAT*Fort MacArthur Museum Open HouseFort MacArthur Museum, Battery Osgood-Farley Historic Site3601 S. Gaffey St, San Pedro, CA - Inside Angels Gate ParkSaturday, July 13th Open to the Public: 10am-5pm FREE ADMISSION and PARKINGBRAND NEW, SMALLER FORMAT THIS YEAR: Formerly Old Fort MacArthur Days is now a one-day event, no overnight camping. Not using Joan Milke Flores Park or Korean Friendship Bell area. Will include approx. 10-12 displays of 20th century US related…See More
Comment Wall (1 comment)
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot
Good day,
I picked interest on you after going through your short profile and demand it necessary to write you immediately. I have something very vital to disclose to you, but I found it difficult to express myself here, since it's a public site.Could you please get back to me on(miss.annabelduru448@gmail.com) for the full details.
Have a nice day.
Miss.Annabel Duru..
+447418332399