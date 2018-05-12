milton quiroz's Page

Born and raised in Wilmington. My wife was born anf raised in North Long Beach. We have been living in San Pedro for approximately 15years. We have 2 kids, who are active in sports. My daughter is a Senior at San Pedro High School and is on the Softball team. My son attends Dana Middle School, and plays baseball for Onsite.
My San Pedro hangout
San Pedro Fish Market
My San Pedro secret
The people.
MSHS or SPHS
SPHS
It's the kind of finish that seemingly becomes a trademark for San Pedro High softball, and the stuff that dreams are made of. The latest installment of the Harbor Area showdown between the host Pirates and Banning of Wilmington was like a heavyweight bout in the seventh inning, with both teams delivering body punches, but when…See More
Friends of San Pedro Library presents Tim McOsker, resents appointed CEO of AltaSea, San Pedro's Waterfront Marine Research Center, in a discussions of the facility's role in the future of our waterfront, including its bringing together leaders in science, business, and education to generate innovate solutions to global challenges of human and environmental sustainability. Admission is free.https://altasea.org/…See More
Are you a musician? A singer/songwriter? A poet? South Bay's Open Mic at the Grand Annex is dedicated to showcasing, connecting and providing a creative outlet for musicians and spoken work artists. Every first Thursday of the month, the Grand Annex in San Pedro will open up its stage to musicians, singer/songwriters and poets from all walks of life. This premier venue has hosted Grammy winners and nominees and other regionally acclaimed musicians across all genres. Sign-up begin at 6:30pm$5…See More
