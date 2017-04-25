william t gameroz's Page

i went to fermin lasuen in the 60's and i graduated in 66 from san pedro high school. i live at point fermin for 50 years .and i was a cabrillo beach surfer for eight years,mostly every day when there were waves.
My San Pedro hangout
point fermin
My San Pedro secret
i was a surfer low rider . i loved chevy low riders . i had a 544 chevy , bel air.
Students from California State University Dominguez Hills and their professor are featured in a two exhibitions, “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” and “We Will Be Heard: Work by CSUDH Students,” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro from April 23 to May 30 that explore the environmental impact of the Port of Los Angeles. An opening reception on April 30 at noon includes an informative exhibit tour, and a student dance performance.See More
We asked for your stories, and you shared them – with honesty, generosity and spirit. Now, we at KPCC (89.3 FM) are pleased to present a series of live storytelling shows, featuring stories about L.A. told by the people who call it home.“Unheard L.A.” is a brand-new, three-part series of live shows in different venues around our sprawling and too-often disconnected metropolis. Each show is unique and features a distinct lineup of real people sharing their stories of struggle and survival, of…See More
It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
Rumbankete reigns supreme in the greater Los Angeles area salsa scene. This 14-piece line-up is putting contemporary Cuban dance music (timba) on the map.Front line singers Gonzálo "Chalo" Chomat (ex Conexión Salsera) and Iris Sandra Cepeda (ex Arte Mixto) both consummate musicians from Cuba who have made LA their home.An evolution of salsa, timba takes it up a notch, with hyper-syncopated rhythms, fiery violins and blazing brass. Rumbankete packs LA area clubs such as the Mayan and the Conga…See More
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot