william t gameroz's Page

 

william t gameroz
I'm a San Pedro Local
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
nobody
My place to eat in San Pedro
william
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
gameroz
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
godmothers
My place to shop in San Pedro
99 cent store
A little about me
i went to fermin lasuen in the 60's and i graduated in 66 from san pedro high school. i live at point fermin for 50 years .and i was a cabrillo beach surfer for eight years,mostly every day when there were waves.
My San Pedro hangout
point fermin
My San Pedro secret
i was a surfer low rider . i loved chevy low riders . i had a 544 chevy , bel air.
MSHS or SPHS
class of 66 sphs
Hear me on Twitter at:
no
See me on Facebook at:
http://no

