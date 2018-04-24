The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.
D Language presents: "Jazz&Blues session" w/ Yu Ooka Group "Let's HAVE FUN WITH US!" - Yu
Feat. Yu, Queen, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng, Kenji, Arno & JV
@ Alvas Showroom
Sun., Apr. 29th 8 PM - 9:30 PM
