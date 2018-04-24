 

The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.

Image may contain: 7 people, including Yu Ooka, Michael Paulo and Kenny Elliott, people smiling, text

...

Views: 78

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Comment by DojO- 31 minutes ago

 D Language presents: "Jazz&Blues session" w/ Yu Ooka Group "Let's HAVE FUN WITH US!" - Yu Yu éŠ's photo.

Feat. Yu, Queen, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng, Kenji, Arno & JV

@ Alvas Showroom

Sun., Apr. 29th  8 PM - 9:30 PM

...

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~
" D Language presents: "Jazz&Blues session" w/ Yu Ooka Group "Let's HAVE FUN WITH US!" - Yu  Feat. Yu, Queen, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng, Kenji, Arno & JV @ Alvas Showroom Sun.,…"
31 minutes ago
Lisa posted events
4 more…
2 hours ago
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

August 18, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Softball Takes Control Of Camino Real League
20 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Softball Takes Control Of Camino Real League

LONG BEACH - If there's anything that unnerves Mary Star High softball, right now it's hard to see.For the third time this season, the Stars would defeat host St. Anthony of Long Beach, 2-0 to grab complete control of the Camino Real League championship picture with three games remaining. It's also the second time Mary Star was…See More
20 hours ago
0 Comments
Lisa posted events
15 more…
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @donnalittlejohn: Will SpaceX give a ‘ripple-effect’ boost to San Pedro? Many say yes https://t.co/09UaIaf3GV
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Lisa updated their profile photo
yesterday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service