 

The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~

Yu Ooka

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.

Description: Details - forthcomin' ~

Yu Ooka, Band Leader - guitar

Featuring:

Barbara Morrison - vocal

Michael Paulo - sax

Tateng Katindig - piano

Kenny Elliott - drums

Yvette Nii

Arno Lucas

J.V, Collier

Comment by DojO- 38 minutes ago

Facebookacebook: Event pg.   Yu Ooka Group   "Jazz&Blues session"   

Yu 遊's photo.
Sun., Apr. 29th  8 PM - 9:30 PM
D Language presents: 
Feat. Yu, Barbara, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng, Kenji & Arno.
"Let's HAVE FUN WITH US!" - Yu

