 

The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM [TONIGHT] ~

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.

Image may contain: 7 people, including Yu Ooka, Michael Paulo and Kenny Elliott, people smiling, text

...

Comment by DojO- 1 hour ago

                                     TONIGHT

Image may contain: Yu Ooka

Comment by DojO- 7 hours ago

"Still seats are available, please come by if you can" -

     Yu Ooka
Comment by DojO- on Thursday

 Feat. Yu, Queen, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng, Kenji, Arno & JV

Feat. Yu, Queen, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng, Kenji, Arno & JV

@ Alvas Showroom

Sun., Apr. 29th  8 PM - 9:30 PM

...

