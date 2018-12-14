 

HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM

"He-Day" - guitar "Heavy Sushi meets Wes Montgomery"  |  Hugh von Kleist - sax "Back From: NYC gigz" 

SPNP:  EVENT

327 West 7th St., San Pedro 90731 (310) 832-0363

Comment by Hugh Hans von Kleist 10 hours ago

How do you get a referance

Comment by DojO- 13 hours ago
Details: Confirmation -
Hugh von Kleist & Hideaki Tokunaga perform live (J)azz Saturday afternoon's
The Whale & Ale.
Comment by Hugh Hans von Kleist on December 3, 2018 at 1:22pm

When I try to share on Facebook I keep getting this message below. How do

I successfully share on Facebook. Thank you, Hugh von Kleist

Action Requires At Least One Reference: The action you're trying to publish is invalid because it does not specify any reference objects. At least one of the following properties must be specified: object.

