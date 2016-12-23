200 Children & Parents from The Guidance Center Adopted This Holiday Season

First Bank, Kiwanis Club of Bixby Knolls-North Long Beach, Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, The Queen Mary among generous donors who helped families in need

As a mental health agency serving the community’s most economically disadvantaged children and families, The Guidance Center sees those who are overcoming trauma and mental health conditions, in addition to working hard to make ends meet year-round. The holidays for these families can be especially difficult.

Compassionate community members and organizations, like First Bank, Kiwanis Club of Bixby Knolls-North Long Beach and First District of Long Beach Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, collaborated with The Guidance Center to change that for nearly 50 families, totaling 200 children and parents, this year through the agency’s Adopt-a-Family program. This is an increase from last year’s total of 22 families, totaling 86 children and parents, who were adopted.

The program anonymously matches community members and organizations with families who are clients of The Guidance Center’s clinics in Long Beach, Compton and San Pedro. Adopted families have all different backgrounds and face complicated issues. Some are headed by single parents or are large families. Some are victims of domestic or community violence. Some are seeking treatment for mental health conditions or learning to cope with a loss within their families.

Donors select the size of family they wish to adopt, and then receive a list of family members’ ages, genders, clothing sizes and a wish list. Often items on their wish lists are basic necessities, while other more playful items are dreams of children aching to have the toys and personal items that their friends have.

For these families, though, toys are more than just something to play with and cherish. Toys are bridges for a parent and child to connect, engage and build a positive bond at home, which are all crucial to childhood development but often difficult to cultivate as environments in impoverished areas can be stressful or chaotic.

“We’re so thankful for the tremendous support we’ve received this year from the amazing people in our community,” said Patricia Costales, LCSW, CEO of The Guidance Center. “These gifts have far-reaching effects, and provide more than just holiday cheer. They provide hope, and can help our families grow and continue down positive paths.”

The reasons donors participate are all different, but one motivation is consistent. For First Bank and many others, it’s about providing hope to families in the community that need it most.

“When we as a community rally together to support our children and families, lives of those struggling can be dramatically changed for the better,” said Kris Allen, vice president and senior bank manager of First Bank’s Bixby Knolls branch. “At First Bank, we’re a family that invests in families. The Guidance Center’s Adopt-a-Family program provided us with an opportunity to do that in another way this holiday season.”

First Bank is a family-owned bank that is committed to treating their clients as if they are a part of the family so when Susan Cooper, Guidance Center Board Member and Kiwanis Club of Bixby Knolls-North Long Beach Treasurer, asked if they wanted to participate this year, it was a natural partnership. Two local First Bank branches, 4040 Atlantic Ave in Bixby Knolls and 6200 E Pacific Coast Hwy in Long Beach, joined forces to fundraise for the program.

Since 2012, Cooper has rallied the members of this local Kiwanis chapter to help reach more children and families in need through The Guidance Center’s Adopt-a-Family program – a program that also directly correlates with the Kiwanis’ mission to serve children. Nationally across its branches, First Bank has adopted 100 families through various organizations this holiday season.

In addition to First Bank, Kiwanis Club and Councilwoman Gonzalez, Amazon Game Studios, West Ocean Homeowners Association, The Queen Mary, and 40 other community members adopted families from The Guidance Center this year.

The Guidance Center started its Adopt-a-Family program in 2012. Because of generous donors and supporters, the program has provided approximately 450 parents and children with holiday gifts and basic necessities since its inception.

###

About The Guidance Center

Established in 1946, The Guidance Center provides comprehensive mental health treatment to over 3,000 children and families in the communities of Long Beach, Lynwood, Compton, Paramount, San Pedro and Avalon annually. The Guidance Center offers individual, group and family therapy, crisis intervention, case management, community education and outreach, and intensive mental health treatment. Headquartered in Long Beach, The Guidance Center also has clinics in Compton and San Pedro. For more information on The Guidance Center, please visit www.tgclb.org.

About First Bank

First Bank (firstbanks.com) is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country with over $6.1 billion in assets and over 100 locations in California, Illinois, and Missouri.