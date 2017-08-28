 

Ahoy! The SoCal Boat Show Returns to Cabrillo Way Marina, San Pedro - September 28 to October 1

The 2nd Annual Southern California Boat Show

Docks at San Pedro’s Cabrillo Way Marina in Los Angeles Harbor

September 28th - October 1st, 2017


*The newest boats, the finest brokerage vessels, interactive seminars and demonstrations*
Whether you’re a buyer, a seller, or a boating enthusiast, the SoCal Boat Show offers the best of boating for Southern California

 

SAN PEDRO -  (August 27, 2017) – The Southern California Boat Show made waves after its inaugural event last fall, and is returning to showcase the latest power and sailboat models, plus a variety of accessories, electronics, engines, gear and services. The 4-day event will feature some of L.A.’s best gourmet food trucks, a beer garden and daily interactive seminars on a variety of topics.


From trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, dockage, tenders, to paddleboards, The SoCal Boat Show has expanded its’ exhibitor base and educational roster by accommodating more than 60 exhibitors with specialties across the entire maritime gamut: from sailing lessons to marine finance to yacht brokerage—even custom mattresses for a sea-worthy night’s sleep.

“The SoCal Boat Show is an all-in-one event for any present or future boat owner,” said Duncan McIntosh, CEO of the SoCal Boat Show. “In addition to growing the number of boats and increased bulk dryland space to 32,000 square feet, we also added personalized concierge services including a guest dock and water taxis for this year’s show.”

Los Angeles Harbor is one of the busiest container ports in the world, serving more than 22 million local customers yearly and reaching an upwards of $300 billion in annual trade. “Along with the notoriety of Los Angeles Harbor, it also features a water depth of 53’, creating an in-water playground of the best yachts and biggest vessels showcased on the West Coast,” said McIntosh.

The Los Angeles Maritime Institute will feature an iconic vintage brigantine, and the USS Iowa battleship will offer guests $5 discounts off their tickets with their boat show receipt and/or wristband. There will also be discount coupons to the show at LA Harbor’s Fleetweek on Labor Day Weekend. 

                    

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy a myriad of gourmet food trucks, along with a beer garden hosted by the San Pedro Brewing Company. New this year is the In-Water Dock Lounge which will be serving up a variety of items off the grill.

For the latest in show features, seminar schedules and dealer information, visit www.SoCalBoatShow.com

Southern California Boat Show
Show Dates – Thursday, September 28; Friday, September 29; Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. 
Show Hours Thursday, noon - 7pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am-7pm; and Sunday, 10am-5pm.
Admission $15, $5 off with military ID, and kids 12 and under get in free.
Address– Cabrillo Way Marina is located at 2500 Miner St., San Pedro CA 90731
Stay in the loop by visiting www.SoCalBoatShow.com

