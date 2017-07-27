Art Saturdays Live Music & Art Walk! Saturday, August 19th | 2-6 pm

‎San Pedro Historic Downtown Waterfront (PBID)‎ to Inaugural Art Saturdays in Downtown San Pedro - 3rd Saturdays Our second in a series, on August 19th: Art Saturdays Live Music & Art Walk!

There will be live music in front of Sirens Java & Tea, open art studios all over Downtown San Pedro, awesome dining at The Whale & Ale (recently awarded Restaurant of the Year by the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce), Punto Cubano, Jackson's Place and so on.

And of course the FREE Red Trolley will be stopping in the heart of this awesomeness. Feel free to use it, or just stroll on 6th & 7th Streets.

Live Music and Studios are open from 2-6pm & the Trolley is running an extra hour till 7pm.

This event is totally free for all and should be a great way to spend a Saturday Afternoon on the LA Waterfront!

RSVP here - https://www.facebook.com/events/1578040685553662/ to learn more about the band playing & details of the event.