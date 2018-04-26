Briana Velazquez Dominates; San Pedro High Softball Rolls

HARBOR CITY - With the final week of the regular season looming, the San Pedro High softball team came to Narbonne High to continue to stay on an upswing.

Turns out they wanted to do some yard work in the process.

From the moment the game began, the visiting Pirates went to work as the first four batters took advantage of the wide open softball field without a fence, and would proceed to clobber four straight solo home runs, and it didn't stop there as the defending CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I champions would cruise to a 14-0, five-inning Marine League victory over the Gauchos to remain tied for second place in the Marine League with Banning of Wilmington.

Leading the hit parade, and controlling the game in the circle, was sophomore pitcher Briana Velazquez, who simply did a little bit of everything.

San Pedro (16-13-1 overall, 6-2 league) would get things rolling from the outset as senior shortstop Taiya Reyna hammered the second pitch she saw on the ground hard up the middle for in what many cases, would be a single or double, but the ball kept rolling past the over-shift of the left and center fielders and rolled far enough for Reyna to touch all the bases for a game-opening solo home run.

Three pitches later, Monroe College (New York)-bound catcher Anessa Quiroz would crush a line drive to right-center field for another solo home run. Then Velazquez would hammer the eighth pitch of the first inning down the right field line just past the lunging right fielder for a third straight home run. Finally, sophomore third baseman Brianna Talamantes would not even waste a breath, smacking the first pitch down that same line far enough for an unprecedented fourth straight home run and a 4-0 San Pedro lead.

That combination of power and situational hitting would be the first time in the program's rich history that San Pedro would hit four straight home runs to open off a game, and that quartet also became the first four players to homer in the same game twice, also doing it against Harvard-Westlake in early March, and those were all fence clearing bombs.

Velazquez would then go on to hit a three-run home run in both the second and third innings to the exact same right-center field gap on line drive shots to finish 3-for-3 at the plate, ALL HOME RUNS, with seven RBIs, and did the rest with her pitching, hurling a one-hit shutout with a walk and twelve strikeouts to power San Pedro to victory.

Also providing RBI-hits was sophomore left fielder Priscilla Andrade in the third inning, and a two-run single from sophomore third baseman Sierra Sandoval in the fourth inning which gave San Pedro a 13-0 lead. Freshman second baseman Jo Jo Krause scored the final run in the top of the fifth inning on the last of five Narbonne errors.

Reyna, Quiroz, Talamantes and Sandoval each had two hits in the game for the visiting Pirates, who finish the regular season starting Monday with back-to-back home games against surging Carson and then Banning on Wednesday in the hopes of reaching the inaugural CIF-LACS Open Division playoffs.