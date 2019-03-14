Briana Velazquez Hurls Perfect Game For San Pedro High Softball

For the third time in five years, a San Pedro Prep Softball pitcher has thrown a seven-inning perfect game, and this time it's San Pedro High softball junior pitcher Briana Velazquez .

On Wednesday, the returning All-City Open Division & All-Marine League first team selection, who is having one of the best prep careers imaginable, adds another legendary moment to her life in a 7-0 victory over Cerritos in a Torrance National Tournament first round game at Redondo Union High School.

With this incredible performance, Velazquez joins Marina Vitalich (Mary Star, 2014) and Analise De La Roca (Port Of Los Angeles, 2016) in the elite category of perfection in the circle.

Velazquez would be absolutely unflappable, as she hurled a perfect game, striking out 18 of the 21 batters she faced on just 83 pitches, 60 of which were strikes, and not once did she have a ball three in the count. Not once did Cerritos whenever they did make contact, hit it out of the infield as Velazquez induced two ground ball outs (one of which went right back to her) and a line out to freshman shortstop Miah Owens to end the fifth inning.

Hitting wise, Velazquez was also effective, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. It was the hitting of her teammates that got her to an early lead in the top of the second inning.

With the count 2-and-2, Owens drilled a laser line drive two-run home run over the left-center field fence, her first of the season (and her high school career), to give San Pedro a 2-0 lead. Sophomore outfielder Kirstin Sanchez's ground ball out to third base forced in another run in the fourth inning, then Velazquez's RBI-single followed by Owens' towering RBI-triple to right field in the fifth inning increased the lead to 5-0.

Not content with the five runs, the Pirates tacked on two more in the seventh with a double from Velazquez and another ground-out for an RBI by freshman first baseman Brianna Ventura. Owens finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for the Pirates while junior catcher Brianna Talamantes went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

The win over Cerritos wouldn't be all for the Pirates on this day, as they also defeated host Redondo Union, 9-5 in a game that only lasted five innings due to the Torrance National Tournament's 100-minute time limit (1 hour, 40 minutes).

Falling behind 3-0 after one inning, San Pedro would unleash a relentless attack that also exhibited timely patience at the plate against Redondo's three-pitcher outlook, scoring five runs in the top of the third inning to seize control.

Three consecutive doubles from sophomore second baseman Jo Jo Krause (2-for-3, RBI), Talamantes and a two-run double from Velazquez put the Pirates ahead 4-3, then Velazquez would score on a wild pitch with two outs, and San Pedro would be up 6-3 by the end of the inning. Sanchez overcame a ragged fourth inning as the Seahawks would score two to cut the deficit to 6-5, and had the bases loaded with two outs. Sanchez struck out the last batter looking on a full count to prevent a possible lead change.

Then in the top of the fifth, San Pedro would score three more runs on a sacrifice fly from sophomore third baseman Sierra Sandoval, a double from Sanchez, and a scorching double down the left field line from junior left fielder Priscilla Andrade. Sanchez retired the side in order in the bottom of the fifth to seal the victory.

San Pedro, now 5-2 overall, will next play in the Torrance National Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, 8 pm at Wilson Park in Torrance. Opponent will be determined later today in the third day of the tournament.