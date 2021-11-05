 

Brooke Jean "Material Items And Money Do Not Hold The Key To My Heart"

Mistah Wilson: Do you have any positive, encouraging words for any up and coming artists?
Brooke Jean: You will go through heaven and hell as you progress to make a name for yourself. You will realize a lot of people do not support you but on the other hand tons of other beautiful beings are there the entire journey. Your faith will be tested and your strength will be teased. Never give up if you're truly passionate about being an artist. You can NOT be in it for the money because your character will fall victim to the dollar...

Views: 2

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Brooke Jean "Material Items And Money Do Not Hold The Key To My Heart"

Mistah Wilson: Do you have any positive, encouraging words for any up and coming artists?Brooke Jean: You will go through heaven and hell as you progress to make a name for yourself. You will realize a…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 hour ago
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Glory Shalom talks Faith, Music, & Shares Her Testimony to Becoming a Believer in Jesus Christ
yesterday
Mistah Wilson posted blog posts
yesterday
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Oct 22
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

NiNi's Catering is Bringing Flavor To Your Front Door! Now Serving Los Angeles and Las Vegas

It's always a good thing to see black businesses succeed. But, when Black business and Black relationships succeed, it's twice as satisfying. NiNi's Catering is bringing a whole new tasty experience to your doorstep and it's as unique as anything we've seen on tha restaurant circuit.…See More
Oct 22
0 Comments
Lynn Tang posted events
Oct 20

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Wins 2021 Marine League Title
Oct 15

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service