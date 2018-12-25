'Christmas In November' For San Pedro High School Sports

It is something that few high schools get to celebrate in a single month.

There are many schools in the CIF-Southern Section who have this distinction of both their football and girls volleyball teams winning a section championship, and it doesn't happen often in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section.

November 2018 was one of those times where it did, thanks to San Pedro High School.

For the first time in the history of the third oldest school in the Los Angeles Unified School District, San Pedro would capture twin CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 championships when girls volleyball defeated El Camino Real of Woodland Hills 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 at Birmingham Community Charter High School of Lake Balboa on November 3, then three weeks later with football triumphing 22-20 over Dorsey of Los Angeles at El Camino College on November 24.

A rare feat indeed. Here is a quick backdrop on both team's outstanding accomplishments.

San Pedro High School Girls Volleyball 2018 (26-6 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champions, San Pedro Invitational Tournament Champions, CIF State Division 4 Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Top Victories: El Camino Real (2x), Narbonne, Venice, Cleveland, Bell (2x).

Recap: The Pirates won 18 out of their first 20 matches, including an impressive 8-0 mark from September 11-15 in Marine League opening wins over Narbonne and Rancho Dominguez Prep, followed by winning all six matches in the San Pedro Invitational Tournament on September 15 against North Hollywood, Port Of Los Angeles, Rivera, St. Bernard, St. Monica & El Camino Real. San Pedro would finish in a second place Marine League tie with Narbonne behind champion Carson and just missed the CIF-LACS Open Division playoffs by one spot, awarded with the Division 1 top seed and a first round bye as a result. In the playoffs, the Pirates defeated Verdugo Hills of Tujunga, Bell and El Camino Real to win the program's fourth CIF title and first since 2005 before falling in the CIF State Division 4 Southern California Regional playoffs to Beaumont in four sets. Seniors Hanna Gurrola, Sara Peterson and Lauren Sutrin were named to the All-City Division 1 and All-Marine League first team, while senior Sosha Williams and sophomore Gabriella Edwards were All-Marine League second team selections. In his first year at the helm, Gerald Aquiningoc was named the CIF-LACS Division 1 Coach Of The Year.

San Pedro High School Football 2018 (8-6 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champions.

Top Victories: Dorsey, South Gate, Reseda, Granada Hills.

Recap: It was one of the most difficult regular seasons ever for the Pirates and third-year coach Corey Miller, but once the CIF-LACS Division 1 playoffs kicked it, San Pedro, seeded No.6, kicked it up a notch at the right time, knocking off third-seeded Reseda who boasted a 10-1 record at the time, with a 24-14 quarterfinal upset, then destroying upset-minded South Gate in the semifinals with a 28-point second quarter. Finally, San Pedro would hold off top-seeded Dorsey in the CIF-LACS Division 1 championship game, surviving a failed attempt at a potential game-tying two-point conversion in during the final minute. During the regular season's final month, San Pedro lost four straight to the likes of Carson, Banning and two schools that ended up with a CIF championship in the form of Narbonne (CIF-LACS Open Division) and finally Sierra Canyon (CIF-SS Division 3), before the streak finally ended with their lone Marine League victory over Gardena on October 26. The Pirates' high total for points was a 48-12 victory over Grant of Van Nuys on August 24. Junior running back Joshua Ward, who nearly ran for 500 yards during the playoffs, was named the CIF-LACS Division 1 Player Of The Year, while Miller was awarded with his first Coach Of The Year. Senior WR/DB Camren Thomas, the Marine League All-Purpose Player Of The Year, signed an early national letter of intent to play Division 1 football at Idaho on December 19 during the early signing day period.

One championship run was slightly expected.

The other championship run was simply unexpected.

Both championship runs ended in glorious fashion.

November 2018 will forever be remembered as 'ring season' in Pirate town.

(Note: Team photos by Dick Dornan, CIF-Los Angeles City Section)