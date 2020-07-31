CIF Postpones Fall HS Sports, Slated To Start December 2020

Announced on July 20, the California Interscholastic Federation has postponed all sports in the Fall semester, making the high school sports season to start as early as December 2020.

The three traditional seasons - Fall, Winter and Spring - are now tentatively scheduled to be condensed together between December and June into two seasons, Fall and Spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means football seasons at San Pedro and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools will not start in August, but Week One games are now scheduled to start on Friday, January 8, 2021.

There will be no Week Zero games or even a bye week, since the Week 10 dates for football are set for Friday, March 12, 2021. First day of allowed practice is Monday, December 14, 2020, and the end of sit-out period date for transfer student athletes is Monday, February 8, 2021.

Notable moves for other sports are as follows...

Boys and girls basketball will now start in March as part of the Spring semester, with CIF finals scheduled to be for the month of June 2021. Boys volleyball will now be part of the Fall semester alongside girls volleyball, with girls volleyball still hosting CIF State championship matches, with the boys only going as far as a CIF Southern California Regional championships as usual. Also, for the first time ever, there will be CIF Regional playoffs for baseball and softball, with the Regional championships set for Saturday, June 26, 2021.

According to the CIF, "each CIF section office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and section playoffs. It is anticipated that most section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021."

San Pedro and Port Of Los Angeles High Schools are part of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, and Mary Star Of The Sea is part of the CIF-Southern Section.

Here is the enclosed photo with the adjusted 2020-2021 sports calendar from the CIF.

To further break it down, here are the sports that will be played in the respective, adjusted Fall and Spring Calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.

FALL SPORTS

COMPETITIVE CHEER (Traditional)

CROSS COUNTRY (Boys & Girls)

FIELD HOCKEY

FOOTBALL (8-Man & 11-Man)

GYMNASTICS

VOLLEYBALL (Boys & Girls)

WATER POLO (Boys & Girls)

SPRING SPORTS

BADMINTON

BASEBALL

BASKETBALL (Boys & Girls)

GYMNASTICS

COMPETITIVE CHEER (Sport)

GOLF (Boys & Girls)

LACROSSE (Boys & Girls)

SOCCER (Boys & Girls)

SOFTBALL

SWIMMING/DIVING (Boys & Girls)

TENNIS (Boys & Girls)

TRACK & FIELD (Boys & Girls)

WRESTLING (Boys & Girls)