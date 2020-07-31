 


Sports Editor

CIF Postpones Fall HS Sports, Slated To Start December 2020

Announced on July 20, the California Interscholastic Federation has postponed all sports in the Fall semester, making the high school sports season to start as early as December 2020.

The three traditional seasons - Fall, Winter and Spring - are now tentatively scheduled to be condensed together between December and June into two seasons, Fall and Spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means football seasons at San Pedro and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools will not start in August, but Week One games are now scheduled to start on Friday, January 8, 2021. 

There will be no Week Zero games or even a bye week, since the Week 10 dates for football are set for Friday, March 12, 2021. First day of allowed practice is Monday, December 14, 2020, and the end of sit-out period date for transfer student athletes is Monday, February 8, 2021.

Notable moves for other sports are as follows...

Boys and girls basketball will now start in March as part of the Spring semester, with CIF finals scheduled to be for the month of June 2021. Boys volleyball will now be part of the Fall semester alongside girls volleyball, with girls volleyball still hosting CIF State championship matches, with the boys only going as far as a CIF Southern California Regional championships as usual. Also, for the first time ever, there will be CIF Regional playoffs for baseball and softball, with the Regional championships set for Saturday, June 26, 2021.

According to the CIF, "each CIF section office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and section playoffs. It is anticipated that most section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021."

San Pedro and Port Of Los Angeles High Schools are part of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, and Mary Star Of The Sea is part of the CIF-Southern Section.

Here is the enclosed photo with the adjusted 2020-2021 sports calendar from the CIF.

To further break it down, here are the sports that will be played in the respective, adjusted Fall and Spring Calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.

FALL SPORTS

COMPETITIVE CHEER (Traditional)

CROSS COUNTRY (Boys & Girls)

FIELD HOCKEY

FOOTBALL (8-Man & 11-Man)

GYMNASTICS

VOLLEYBALL (Boys & Girls)

WATER POLO (Boys & Girls)

SPRING SPORTS

BADMINTON

BASEBALL

BASKETBALL (Boys & Girls)

GYMNASTICS

COMPETITIVE CHEER (Sport)

GOLF (Boys & Girls)

LACROSSE (Boys & Girls)

SOCCER (Boys & Girls)

SOFTBALL

SWIMMING/DIVING (Boys & Girls)

TENNIS (Boys & Girls)

TRACK & FIELD (Boys & Girls)

WRESTLING (Boys & Girls)

Views: 16

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post CIF Postpones Fall HS Sports, Slated To Start December 2020
27 minutes ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

CIF Postpones Fall HS Sports, Slated To Start December 2020

Announced on July 20, the California Interscholastic Federation has postponed all sports in the Fall semester, making the high school sports season to start as early as December 2020.The three traditional seasons - Fall, Winter and Spring - are now tentatively scheduled to be condensed together between December and June into two seasons, Fall and Spring, due to the…See More
27 minutes ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Jun 25
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue130 feat. "Rights" by Dominance Tha MC

Hip Hop Artist Seven Da Pantha breaks down his Latest EP "K4G 1.5" w/ Mistah Wilson + Why Every Musician Should Use Bandcamp + Figg Newton: The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now + Ajane + Ralph Rabago + Fikayo Aderoju + Dylan Spangler + Davon Michel + Salah Amrani + Éleven Khade + Leonne Brito + much more...See More
Jun 25
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 4 blog posts were featured
1 more…
Jun 25
Eddie North-Hager's blog post was featured

Fireworks in San Pedro and Los Angeles

Despite the fact that fireworks are banned in Los Angeles and many of its sister cities, they really know how to do the Fourth of July right. My wife loves firework displays. In LA alone, we've seen fireworks from the Colorado St. bridge in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl show and from the deck of a home in the Palos Verdes hills watching the panorama from Carson's Home Depot to San Pedro's Queen Mary. We watched the Culver City show with neighbors from a bridge over Ballona Creek. Nothing beats…See More
Jun 25
0 Comments
Sheena Tahilramani is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
Jun 25
Welcome Them!
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"
Jun 16

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service