Class Of 2020 Spotlight: Mary Star Softball Pitcher Ale Samperio

As we continue this special San Pedro News Pilot Class Of 2020 Spotlight feature series on student athletes at the San Pedro-based high schools whose senior years were cut short due to the coronavirus, here is our feature on Mary Star Of The Sea High School softball pitcher Alessandra Samperio.

The prep career of Samperio began on February 28, 2017 against Firebaugh of Downey, hurling a no-hitter striking out all 16 batters faced in a five-inning victory. Why no perfect game you asked? Samperio's 15th strikeout which would have ended the game was a dropped third strike and a passed ball. Samperio's sophomore year of 2018 was highlighted by three Camino Real League victories over high-powered St. Anthony of Long Beach, including hitting a home run in the third meeting.

Samperio's defining moment came on May 29, 2018 when she pitched her greatest outing yet in upsetting top-seeded Riverside Christian (then Carnegie Schools) 5-2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinals, hurling a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Alessandra had an equally strong junior season and was 5-2 this year with a 0.85 ERA & 65 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

High postseason honors include a 2018 All-CIF SS Division 6 selection, two-time Camino Real League Pitcher Of The Year, two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State selection, and three-time San Pedro News Pilot Player/Pitcher Of The Year. Samperio finishes with lifetime statistics of a 55-23 record, 1.39 ERA & 744 strikeouts in 473 innings pitched with lifetime hitting numbers of a .410 batting average, 86 hits, 7 home runs and 65 RBIs.

WHEN YOU FOUND OUT THE SEASON WAS ENDING DUE TO COVID-19, HOW DID YOU FEEL IN REGARDS TO THAT TURN OF EVENTS?: "I was really upset. Just thinking about some of my fellow teammates and all the work we put in these four years to go to waste really hurt."

HOW MUCH DID THE COACHES COMING OVER TO VISIT ALL THE SENIORS ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN SENIOR DAY MEAN TO YOU?: "It meant a lot to me. They didn't have to, but they did it out of the kindness of their hearts, especially coach (Leonard) Fletcher because he has been with us seniors since Day 1, through all the ups and downs."

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE SEASON OUT OF THE FOUR YEARS AT MSHS: "No doubt my sophomore year (2018). Even though we lost the championship game (to Highland), we made school history. The dynamic of that team was amazing on and off the field."

WHAT WILL YOU MISS THE MOST AT MSHS? "I'll miss the relationships and long lasting friendships I built at the school. I will miss seeing my friends everyday and making memories with them."

HOW MUCH IMPORTANT WAS YOU TO ESTABLISH A PARTNERSHIP ON THE FIELD WITH YOUR CATCHER SOFIA AMALFITANO?: "Well, Sofi and I actually knew each other before high school because we played against each other at (San Pedro Girls Softball Association). So that first year of us actually playing together was great. We just clicked. But it's very important to have that strong relationship with your catcher, especially during the game we would be in sync and she would know what I wanted to throw even if coach didn't call it."

FAVORITE QUOTE?: "You can't control everything. Sometimes you just need to relax and have faith that things will work out. Let go a little and just let life happen."

WHAT IS YOUR MAIN GOAL THAT YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE ONCE YOU SET FOOT ON CAMPUS AT LMU?: "My goals are to do my best on and off the field, help my team any way possible, and at the end of the day are to focus on my studies, get good grades and get a degree."

Samperio plans to major in Studio Arts while at Loyola Marymount.