Cline, De La Roca & Whitney Headline 2017 All-City D1 Softball Team

The 2017 San Pedro Prep Softball season ends with its first set of postseason awards, and CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champion San Pedro High reaped the bigger benefits.

Port Of Los Angeles High also benefited too.

For the first time ever, both San Pedro-based high schools swept the full postseason CIF-LACS high honors in a sport since POLA became playoff eligible in 2011, as the best friend tandem of San Pedro senior catcher Andrea Cline and POLA senior pitcher Analise De La Roca took home the two top individual postseason awards in Division 1.

Cline was chosen as the CIF-LACS Division 1 Softball Player Of The Year after helping guide the Pirates to their record 17th Division 1 championship last weekend. De La Roca was awarded Pitcher Of The Year for the second year in a row, and San Pedro coach Robert Whitney was given the Coach Of The Year honor after leading the Pirates to a 25-9-1 overall record, winning 18 out of their last 20 games and the Marine League title with a 9-1 mark.

Joining Cline on the All-City Division 1 team as first team selections were senior pitcher Cindy Robles, and senior third baseman Ricki Justiniano, who along with Cline and De La Roca garnered their second straight All-City selections.

Having a career season, Cline was virtually unshakable in pressure situations for San Pedro with three game-winning hits, two of them in the eighth inning of two Marine League victories, including a walk-off RBI-double against Carson on April 6. The four-year veteran finished with a .393 batting average, 3 home runs, 21 RBIs, 35 hits, 9 doubles and 2 triples, also finishing with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage defensively behind the plate.

De La Roca had another spectacular run at POLA, going 28-2 in the circle with a 0.60 earned run average, 357 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched, 13 shutouts, a pair of no-hitters and one perfect game. The New Mexico State-bound four-year veteran was also devastating at the plate with a .609 batting average, 9 home runs, 32 RBIs, 53 hits, 7 doubles, 3 triples and 27 runs scored for the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinalist Polar Bears.

Not to be outdone, Robles had a banner year in the circle, going 19-6 with a 1.81 ERA, 198 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched, 11 shutouts, three no-hitters, and her first perfect game against Narbonne on May 4.

Justiniano batted .375 and led the Pirates in home runs (4), RBIs (27), total hits (36), runs scored (27) and doubles (11) while also piling up a .911 fielding percentage at the hot corner with 45 assists, turning a pair of double plays and was on the final out of a third double play. The four-year veteran was also a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.

Congratulations to all the honorees and what a great ending to a spectacular 2017 softball season.