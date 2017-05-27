 


Sports Editor

Cline, De La Roca & Whitney Headline 2017 All-City D1 Softball Team

The 2017 San Pedro Prep Softball season ends with its first set of postseason awards, and CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champion San Pedro High reaped the bigger benefits. 

Port Of Los Angeles High also benefited too.

For the first time ever, both San Pedro-based high schools swept the full postseason CIF-LACS high honors in a sport since POLA became playoff eligible in 2011, as the best friend tandem of San Pedro senior catcher Andrea Cline and POLA senior pitcher Analise De La Roca took home the two top individual postseason awards in Division 1.

Cline was chosen as the CIF-LACS Division 1 Softball Player Of The Year after helping guide the Pirates to their record 17th Division 1 championship last weekend. De La Roca was awarded Pitcher Of The Year for the second year in a row, and San Pedro coach Robert Whitney was given the Coach Of The Year honor after leading the Pirates to a 25-9-1 overall record, winning 18 out of their last 20 games and the Marine League title with a 9-1 mark.

Joining Cline on the All-City Division 1 team as first team selections were senior pitcher Cindy Robles, and senior third baseman Ricki Justiniano, who along with Cline and De La Roca garnered their second straight All-City selections.

Having a career season, Cline was virtually unshakable in pressure situations for San Pedro with three game-winning hits, two of them in the eighth inning of two Marine League victories, including a walk-off RBI-double against Carson on April 6. The four-year veteran finished with a .393 batting average, 3 home runs, 21 RBIs, 35 hits, 9 doubles and 2 triples, also finishing with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage defensively behind the plate.

De La Roca had another spectacular run at POLA, going 28-2 in the circle with a 0.60 earned run average, 357 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched, 13 shutouts, a pair of no-hitters and one perfect game. The New Mexico State-bound four-year veteran was also devastating at the plate with a .609 batting average, 9 home runs, 32 RBIs, 53 hits, 7 doubles, 3 triples and 27 runs scored for the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinalist Polar Bears.

Not to be outdone, Robles had a banner year in the circle, going 19-6 with a 1.81 ERA, 198 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched, 11 shutouts, three no-hitters, and her first perfect game against Narbonne on May 4.

Justiniano batted .375 and led the Pirates in home runs (4), RBIs (27), total hits (36), runs scored (27) and doubles (11) while also piling up a .911 fielding percentage at the hot corner with 45 assists, turning a pair of double plays and was on the final out of a third double play. The four-year veteran was also a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.

Congratulations to all the honorees and what a great ending to a spectacular 2017 softball season.

Views: 14

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Cline, De La Roca & Whitney Headline 2017 All-City D1 Softball Team
1 hour ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Cline, De La Roca & Whitney Headline 2017 All-City D1 Softball Team

The 2017 San Pedro Prep Softball season ends with its first set of postseason awards, and CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champion San Pedro High reaped the bigger benefits. Port Of Los Angeles High also benefited too.For the first time ever, both San Pedro-based high schools swept the full postseason…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Bonnie Barchichat posted an event
Thumbnail

Senior Comedy Afternoons "Back to the Catskills" at The Clark Building

June 11, 2017 from 2pm to 4:30pm
                                                                     714.914.2565                                 BACK TO THE CATSKILLS      JUNE 11TH A TRIBUTE TO THE BORSCHT BELT  Senior Comedy Afternoons is having it’s next show starting at 2PM at the Clark Building on June 11th at 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA. 90254 Break out your sequins and spangles! Our show will be a tribute to the Borscht Belt and the “Golden Era” of the Catskills Mountains!Our show begins with a dessert…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Would you like to do business with the #PortofLA? View a list of current proposal opportunities at https://t.co/OI8NjjvTwa
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
150+ @FilmLA permits were processed for filming at #PortofLA last year, incl. @CWJaneTheVirgin @CrimMinds_CBS @BONESonFOX & @baywatchmovie!
Twitter10 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
.@LAMaritime Director shares the history of Calship, a WWII-era shipyard at #PortofLA and builder of the… https://t.co/XH0mr9UnnV
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: Watch the 6th episode of #1in9 feat. @CustomsBorder Port Director LaFonda Sutton-Burke, LA/LB Seaport. https://t.co/CdhJ3wVk2y
Twitter13 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
At #PortofLA we have both seals and sea lions. Can you tell the difference between them? @noaaocean explains:… https://t.co/kQOdLAo5bS
Twitter15 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service