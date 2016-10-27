Father/Daughter Mother/Son 2016 Math Maze Game tournament

Saturday, December 3 at 10 AM - 2 PM

Carson Community Center

801 E Carson St, Carson, California 90745

The Academic preparation Squad and 100 Black Women of Carson is requesting your participation as a sponsor in the Mother & Son / Father & Daughter Math Maze game tournament to be held on December 3, 2016 at the Carson Community Center Adult Activity room from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

The tournament will consist of three rounds of the Math Maze Game Play to determine the most skillful participants who will win trophies and prizes. The purpose of this activity is to change the way students view their ability to learn and use mathematics in life. It also removes the resistance to practicing math skills. Math is so essential to life that creating proficiency and appreciation are vital in decreasing social ills such as crime rates, joblessness and school drop- out rates, just to name a few. Math is a basic component of a person’s perception of everyday life.Participants develop a fast mathematical response and fluency of math terms.

REGISTER - http://www.mathmaze.us/tournament-registration.html