Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"

And now, Figg Newton. Coming from one of tha most legendary Blood sets in Los Angeles. Now, first off, let me say for tha record that I have never personally met Figg Newton yet so I have no reason to sugarcoat anything in this article. He's a rapper I've heard people talk about sporadically over tha years. But, nobody personally suggested his music to me. Well, I was browsing YouTube one day and I came across some of his content. By this time, I've already heard of him. So, I felt moved to see what he was talkn bout. When I first watched tha music video for "We Started The Woop" ft. Big Wy is when I really started to pay attention. "I ain't talkn bout my life and what I say in tha booth, but uh, you can catch a fade if what I say ain't tha truth".



"BEENOTE" music video by Figg Newton



Inspired by tha likes of Big Wy, Mitchy Slick, and B. Brazy, Figg Newton's passion for life emanates thru his lyrics. "Kan't stop it, my nigga, I know tha code /// Climb tha totem pole, when you learning on Figgaro". You can feel just how serious he is as he delivers raw concepts on life growing up in tha hood. His recent banger "Kant Stop Woopin" is a pure classic! So much so that I spent damn near a whole week just playing that song! I couldn't even get past the first verse, it was so hard! My favorite line in that song is when he said," Nigga, I'm pushin' kapital B's and P's National, Hoppin' out irrational, nigga, diss I'm smashin' you". I just never heard a Blood rapper come off that hard, bro str8 out! And it was that cut that inspired me to write this article proclaiming Figg Newton as "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now". With much love & respect to B. Brazy, Newton doesn't disappoint.



