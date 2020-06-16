 

Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"

And now, Figg Newton. Coming from one of tha most legendary Blood sets in Los Angeles. Now, first off, let me say for tha record that I have never personally met Figg Newton yet so I have no reason to sugarcoat anything in this article. He's a rapper I've heard people talk about sporadically over tha years. But, nobody personally suggested his music to me. Well, I was browsing YouTube one day and I came across some of his content. By this time, I've already heard of him. So, I felt moved to see what he was talkn bout. When I first watched tha music video for "We Started The Woop" ft. Big Wy is when I really started to pay attention. "I ain't talkn bout my life and what I say in tha booth, but uh, you can catch a fade if what I say ain't tha truth".

"BEENOTE" music video by Figg Newton

Inspired by tha likes of Big WyMitchy Slick, and B. BrazyFigg Newton's passion for life emanates thru his lyrics. "Kan't stop it, my nigga, I know tha code   ///   Climb tha totem pole, when you learning on Figgaro". You can feel just how serious he is as he delivers raw concepts on life growing up in tha hood. His recent banger "Kant Stop Woopin" is a pure classic! So much so that I spent damn near a whole week just playing that song! I couldn't even get past the first verse, it was so hard! My favorite line in that song is when he said," Nigga, I'm pushin' kapital B's and P's National, Hoppin' out irrational, nigga, diss I'm smashin' you". I just never heard a Blood rapper come off that hard, bro str8 out! And it was that cut that inspired me to write this article proclaiming Figg Newton as "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now". With much love & respect to B. Brazy, Newton doesn't disappoint.

Read Full Article...

Views: 1

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"
1 hour ago
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"

And now, Figg Newton. Coming from one of tha most legendary Blood sets in Los Angeles. Now, first off, let me say for tha record that I have never personally met Figg Newton yet so I have no reason to sugarcoat anything in this article. He's a rapper I've heard people talk about sporadically…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Q&A: Hip Hop Artist Seven Da Pantha breaks down his Latest EP "K4G 1.5" w/ Mistah Wilson

Seven Da Pantha, an emcee at heart, has been as persistent as anyone in tha field of recording & performing music. With his recent release of K4G 1.5, we caught up wit' Seven to discuss tha inspiration behind this effort. Seven Da Pantha is already sending a message by way of him being tha only lyricist on tha project. I appreciate tha fact that I don't…See More
Sunday
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Sunday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro's Renee Ketner Is 2020 CIF-LACS Scholar Athlete Of The Year
Jun 3

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Jun 3

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro Prep Sports 2019-2020 Final Year In Review
Jun 3

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Class Of 2020 Spotlight: San Pedro Baseball Infielder Joshua Duarte
May 31

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service