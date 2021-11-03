Glory Shalom talks Faith, Music, & Shares Her Testimony to Becoming a Believer in Jesus Christ

Mistah Wilson: Greetings, Glory Shalom! We are so honored to have you here with us for this exclusive interview with ThaWilsonBlock Magazine! How ya been?

Glory Shalom: I’m doing great and I’m honored to be interviewing with you. Thanks for having me.



Mistah Wilson: For our audience reading this, could you give us a quick background on yourself?

Glory Shalom: Yes, I am a Gospel artist born and raised in Miami, FL. I am a singer, songwriter, worship leader, and entrepreneur. I currently serve as the worship leader for my church, Glory to God Global Ministries. As a child, I was always really into the Arts. My parents noticed my gift to sing at a young age and placed me in pageants and different competitions. I also attended really great schools with specialized Arts Programs. I studied Spanish and took up chorus and learned to play the violin in Elementary school. In Middle School, High School, and College I studied Dance and also trained at the Alvin Ailey American Theater Dance School for a summer. So, I’ve always been naturally talented, which led me on the journey of becoming the woman that I am today. I’m just a woman that God has blessed with gifts and talents and I use them to glorify Him.

Mistah Wilson: You are undoubtedly talented with a vocal range that gives me chills every time. But, before we get into music, I'd like to discuss your Faith a little bit. What is your testimony to becoming a believer in Jesus Christ?

Glory Shalom: I was actually raised in the church. My parents, who are both Believers and are now the Pastors of the church I attend, trained my family up in the Word of God and taught us about Jesus Christ. It wasn’t until I went off to college, that I realized I had to develop my own relationship with God because just living off of what my parents had taught me wasn’t enough. It had to become personal for me. When I moved away from home to attend college, it was during this season that I began to stray from some of the things I had been taught and was living a sinful life. It didn’t take me long to realize that these things only led to destruction and that I wasn’t making the right choices. Also, doing things that weren’t pleasing to God, left me feeling empty and pushed me further from God. There was no joy in that life because everything was temporary and lasted only for a moment. I had a void inside, and I knew that something was missing. I knew that I needed to get my life back on track with my Creator. After this, I started to get serious about getting my life right with God. I gradually stopped doing the sinful things that I knew weren’t pleasing to Him and then He began to reveal to me my purpose. I read a book during that season titled, The Purpose Driven Life, by Rick Warren, which explained that our purpose in life is to glorify God. As I started seeking God, He started to reveal to me that my purpose was only found in Him and that by fulfilling my purpose in Him, I would find true meaning in this life. From there it’s been a journey of walking with God day by day.



Mistah Wilson: What were some situations you went thru in your life that called for you to muster up Faith?

Glory Shalom: It takes faith to come to God and to trust Him with your life. The bible says that without faith it is impossible to please God, but whoever comes to God must believe that God exists and that he is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him (Hebrews 11:6). It took faith for me to trust that God’s plans for me were much better than I could ever imagine and it took faith to pursue the dreams that he had placed in my heart. The more that I trusted Him and stepped out on faith, the more He began to open doors and just do extraordinary things with my life.



Mistah Wilson: What are some strategies you use to help eliminate sin in your life?

Glory Shalom: For me personally, I have to guard...

