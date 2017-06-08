 

How a San Pedro Chiropractor Can Help You Lose Weight

San Pedro Chiropractors Provide Surprising Tips on Weight Loss

By Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & Wellness

You've tried diets, weird health drinks and all of the latest trends to try to lose weight. Maybe you lost a few pounds only to gain them back in a matter of weeks. It can be frustrating.

Well, have you ever thought about seeing a chiropractor to help you lose weight?

While this may sound strange, today's chiropractors are trained to look at your overall health and well being... not just you back and neck issues.

And a recent study indicates that there is, “supporting evidence on the effectiveness of a multi-modal approach to weight loss implemented in a chiropractic clinic.”

With this in mind, here are...

5 Ways Chiropractors Can Help you Lose Weight

 

1. Check injuries to see what's holding you back from maximum movement.


While you may have a kink in your neck or a pain in your shoulder and not think anything of it, an experienced chiropractor will check your entire body for proper alignment, posture and movement.

You may discover that:

  • You haven't been able to move in a certain way because of a misalignment in your spine;
  • An injury is making you tired so you don’t want to exercise as much; or
  • You favor a certain leg, arm or other body part, and this is causing something strange to happen to the opposite side... and more!


All of these things can change your body is certain ways so it makes it potentially harder to lose weight.

2. Assess your nutrition, lifestyle and more.


In addition to your body, good chiropractors will ask about your eating habits, exercise levels, hobbies, work environment, and more.

This way, they can understand how your body is reacting to your activities and daily routine.


3. Provide a treatment plan to heal and exercise accordingly.


Once your chiropractor has all of this information, he or she can develop a unique plan for your physical issues and lifestyle.

To heal and improve your body, this may include physical therapy, massage, chiropractic adjustments, meeting with a nutritionist, special exercises, manipulation under anesthesia, and/or another treatment.


4. Set goals.


Once you know exactly what is going on with your body, and where you want to be, your chiropractor will work with you to set specific goals.

You may have a certain treatment and exercise plan for a few weeks, and as you progress, your chiropractor will be there to help you adjust your routine accordingly for maximum improvement.


5. Provide support.


Most important, you don’t need to do this on your own.

If you want to heal sore or injured body parts, lose weight, gain strength, or just feel better overall, your chiropractor and his team will be there for support and guidance throughout the process.

Plus, with their experience and knowledge of overall body health, they can offer suggestions for new treatments, fun exercises, healthy food treats, and more to help you keep moving forward.

Sometimes, you just need a little encouragement to make positive changes happen!

Chiropractors Can Help You Lose Weight!


Torrance chiropractors at South Bay Pain and Wellness 

You may not have thought of this before, but a chiropractor may be the one, medical professional who can help you reach your weight-loss goals.

With a thorough assessment, a plan to help your overall body feel better (with current treatments and various activities) and positive support and encouragement, you may find just what you need to lose weight at your local chiropractor’s office.

Are you ready to see if our local, San Pedro chiropractors can help you lose weight?

Please contact us here for more information. 

Or, call now for your initial consultation - 310-831-0003 Ext. 1

Views: 1

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Melanie posted a blog post

How a San Pedro Chiropractor Can Help You Lose Weight

San Pedro Chiropractors Provide Surprising Tips on Weight LossBy Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & WellnessYou've tried diets, weird health drinks and all of the latest trends to try to lose weight. Maybe you lost a few pounds only to gain them back in a matter of weeks.…See More
3 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile IconSan Pedro News Pilot via Facebook
Thumbnail

The Wilmington Wire

Two recent Wilmington gun violence incidents broke news yesterday, but as a result, wrong information was released. Take a look at social media conversations The Wilmington Wire followed and what it reveals about several local media's poor coverage of a sensitive issue.

Facebook8 hours ago · Reply
Profile IconSan Pedro News Pilot via Facebook
Thumbnail

Skaters of the world united Sunday at the fifth annual San Pedro Shred Festival of Skate in downtown San Pedro.

01:09

Facebook18 hours ago · Reply
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Affordable Housing Linkage Fee

ORDINANCE BACKGROUND & FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS DRAFT AFFORDABLE HOUSING LINKAGE FEE ORDINANCE As a point of reference during the February 23, 2017, meeting of the City Planning Commission (CPC), the following changes were made to the Department’s draft ordinance:   ·         Effective date: The effective date for the Linkage Fee was […] See More
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
June 2017 #PortofLA calendar photo: "Sharing the waterway," photo by employee Raymond Maese, #LAPortPilots. https://t.co/YD1O1BsBp7
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Reminder: #PortofLA will host a community workshop on June 6 re: Avalon Promenade and Gateway Project on the… https://t.co/aVS3x1tyNQ
TwitterMonday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: @SenKamalaHarris visited the #PortofLA last week for a round table discussion about jobs and the environment… https://t.co/x6arMzTj9J
TwitterMonday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @GEVoices: Mythbusters' Adam Savage explores the @PortofLA to see how GE's Predix & big data can streamline port processes https://t.co/
TwitterMonday · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service