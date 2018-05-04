 

In memoriam: Mildred Bess Kirby, 101

Mildred Bess Kirby (daughter of San Pedro Garden Club Founder, Bess Burlingame) graduated into the Arms of Jesus on April 23, 2018 in Fillmore, California at the age of 101.

She was born in Chicago, IL on September 27, 1916. When she was 2, her family traveled to San Pedro in her father’s bus and lived in a tent and then a house on Santa Cruz Street, where she grew up. Millie married Wilton (Willie) Kirby in 1937 in her mother’s back yard. They lived in San Pedro with their three girls until moving to Woodland Hills in 1950. Later the couple lived in several areas of Southern California: Saugus, Granada Hills, Lake Elsinore, and Murrieta. After Willie’s death in 2003, Millie moved to Fillmore where she spent her years at Fillmore Country Club Senior Housing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton, three sisters and one brother. We, her daughter, Judith Rayburn (Thomas) Jeralyn Query (Charles M.) and Donna Held (Joseph), have joyfully put her into the care of our Heavenly Savior. In addition, she is survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Dr. Larry Schrock and his staff, the staff at Fillmore Country Club, Santa Clara Hospice staff for their professional and loving care. Services are private.

Views: 3

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

San Pedro News Pilot posted a blog post

In memoriam: Mildred Bess Kirby, 101

Mildred Bess Kirby (daughter of San Pedro Garden Club Founder, Bess Burlingame) graduated into the Arms of Jesus on April 23, 2018 in Fillmore, California at the age of 101.She was born in Chicago, IL on September 27, 1916. When she was 2, her family traveled to San Pedro in her father’s bus and lived in a tent and then a house on Santa Cruz Street, where she grew up. Millie married Wilton (Willie) Kirby in 1937 in her mother’s back yard. They lived in San Pedro with their three girls until…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Did you know the #PortofLA is the West Coast gateway for Chilean fruit? SSA Pacific Inc. has operated the Los Angel… https://t.co/44thOrECFz
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Danielle Chatt posted an event
Thumbnail

West Coast Historical Militaria Collectors Show at The Fairplex in Pomona Building #4

May 11, 2018 to May 12, 2018
Vintage WWII PhotographerSee More
9 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile IconDanielle Chatt, Fantasia Family Music, Isaac Orozco and 9 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
9 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
17 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA invites the public to take FREE boat tours of #LAHarbor on Saturday, May 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tou… https://t.co/otRCeXE23s
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
milton quiroz updated their profile
yesterday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service