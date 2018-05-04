In memoriam: Mildred Bess Kirby, 101

Mildred Bess Kirby (daughter of San Pedro Garden Club Founder, Bess Burlingame) graduated into the Arms of Jesus on April 23, 2018 in Fillmore, California at the age of 101.

She was born in Chicago, IL on September 27, 1916. When she was 2, her family traveled to San Pedro in her father’s bus and lived in a tent and then a house on Santa Cruz Street, where she grew up. Millie married Wilton (Willie) Kirby in 1937 in her mother’s back yard. They lived in San Pedro with their three girls until moving to Woodland Hills in 1950. Later the couple lived in several areas of Southern California: Saugus, Granada Hills, Lake Elsinore, and Murrieta. After Willie’s death in 2003, Millie moved to Fillmore where she spent her years at Fillmore Country Club Senior Housing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton, three sisters and one brother. We, her daughter, Judith Rayburn (Thomas) Jeralyn Query (Charles M.) and Donna Held (Joseph), have joyfully put her into the care of our Heavenly Savior. In addition, she is survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Dr. Larry Schrock and his staff, the staff at Fillmore Country Club, Santa Clara Hospice staff for their professional and loving care. Services are private.