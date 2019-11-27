 


Sports Editor

Kaylen Scott Is 2019 CIF-LACS D-4 Girls Volleyball Player Of The Year

Let the postseason praise begin for Port Of Los Angeles High girls volleyball.

18 days after capturing the program's first-ever CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship when it bested East Valley of North Hollywood in the Division 4 final, the Polar Bears were awarded with high honors by the Section on Tuesday when the annual individual All-City selections were announced. Six of POLA's players were honored, with the biggest of them all going to senior middle blocker Kaylen Scott as the Division 4 Player Of The Year.

Scott was absolutely dominant in the postseason for POLA (15-7 overall), delivering 68 kills combined in the four playoff wins over Gardena, Maya Angelou, Los Angeles and East Valley, 26 of them coming in the title match against the Falcons when POLA won 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 26-24 on November 8 at Birmingham High School, capping off a one-year turnaround after missing the playoffs in 2018.

Joining Scott on the All-City Division 4 team are first team selections junior outside hitter Lauren Brown, junior middle blocker Mia DiCostanzo and freshman outside hitter Sasha Suggs, while junior libero Kasandra Soria and senior opposite hitter Arelyz Marin-Matienzo were All-City Division 4 second team selections.

Brian Justiniano was named the CIF-LACS Division 4 Coach Of The Year for POLA, whose dream season ended in the first round of the CIF State Division 5 Southern California Regionals in three sets at Kerman High (Fresno area).

POLA placed fourth in the Coliseum League but was only two games out of first place in a competitive league.

Meanwhile, San Pedro (17-18), who won the Division 1 championship in 2018, but was dethroned in the semifinals at eventual 2019 runner-up Venice in four sets, still garnered three All-City selections of their own.

The senior set & hit duo of setter Rosie Lopez and outside hitter Alexis Avitia were first team choices, while joining them on second team All-City Division 1 is freshman libero Paige Courtney. San Pedro's top moment of 2019 came on October 3, sweeping Carson at home to end the Colts' vaunted 71-match Marine League winning streak. San Pedro finished third in league play.

