LA Greyhound Sold For Almost $100 Million

Young Nicky is a new artist from Seattle, Washington that recently dropped his first single "Make It Last Forever" (https://youtu.be/OEzRmC7hMuI) with a hot music video shot & edited by KGR Majesty. Mistah Wilson sat down with tha aspiring artist to discuss life growing up in Seattle, the people who motivated him to pursue music, and overcoming challenges that have inhibited his growth as a musician.…See More
