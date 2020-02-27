 

Lawrence Sher, M.D. of Peninsula Research Associates and Palos Verdes Medical Group Leads Groundbreaking Study to Combat Peanut Allergies

 

Peanut allergies are one of the most common food allergies, affecting more than 1.6 million children and teens in the United States. Both a chronic and life-long condition, peanut allergies can be severe and potentially life threatening. The threat of a severe reaction affects the quality of life and has a daily effect on families. “I’m very pleased that the study has resulted in unprecedented success for children and adolescents suffering from peanut allergies,” said Lawrence Sher, M.D., principal investigator for all of the center’s research studies. “We’re excited about the outcome  and are hopeful for FDA approval of AR101 in the near future.”

 

A worldwide speaker, Dr. Sher’s presentations are well-received thanks to his engaging approach where he presents information that audiences can easily digest in layman’s terms. He has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, U.S. News, DailyNews.com and The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology as one of the leading allergists in Southern California.

 

One of the most groundbreaking developments in allergy research is the work being done to standardize oral immunotherapy (OIT) to treat peanut and other food allergies. Dr. Sher, along with 15 other specialists, will be traveling nationwide to teach this OIT standard to other allergists. To date, over several hundred patients have been treated with OIT by Dr. Sher and it is now being offered at Palos Verdes Medical Group for peanut, milk, fish, tree nuts, seeds, eggs, wheat and soy allergies. For more information about OIT, go to www.pvmedgroup.com.

 I look forward to helping many more families overcome the challenges of having peanut allergies,” said Dr. Sher. “Please contact our office for more information or to participate in one of our many studies.”  

About Peninsula Research Associates

 

Peninsula Research Associates (PRA) was established in 1999 by Lawrence Sher, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, and the principal investigator in most of the center’s research studies. PRA is dedicated to improving medical treatments through the use of innovative techniques and awareness and strives to educate patients on a vast array of health-related issues with the goal of enriching the quality of life and creating the potential for new opportunities. Board certified in pediatrics and adult/pediatric allergy, asthma and immunology, Dr. Sher has been in private practice in the South Bay area since 1987.

For additional information please visit www.peninsularesearch.com.

