Let's Put a New Face to the Refugee Movement #RedefineRefugees

On JUNE 20th, join 734 Coffee to make this picture of resilience go viral. For too many years there have been images of hopelessness and despair shared about refugees. Together, we can change the perspective and begin a new narrative by sharing this image of a true refugee champion, Manyang Kher. A former Sudanese refugee, Manyang's story is one of true resilience and should be celebrated. If you agree, join the campaign today by committing to share or retweet Manyang's photo on your social media platforms and tagging 3 or more friends on World Refugee Day.
