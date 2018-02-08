Mary Star High Boys Basketball Wins Share Of Santa Fe League Title

Remember the 2005-2006 season?

That was the last time, and the only time Mary Star High boys basketball won a league championship.

It was the Camino Real League back then, and the Stars outdistanced the likes of Cathedral of Los Angeles, St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs, St. Monica of Santa Monica, St. Anthony of Long Beach and Cantwell Sacred Heart of Montebello with a 9-1 league record, then they would make it all the way to a CIF-Southern Section semifinal berth, where they fell 61-58 at home to Downey Calvary Chapel.

Fast forward to Wednesday, February 7, 2018, when Mary Star clinched a share of the Santa Fe League championship with a 71-55 victory over host Verbum Dei of Los Angeles, in which the Stars get a third of the share with St. Paul and Salesian of Los Angeles, as all three finished with 8-2 records, each gaining a win against each other.

Junior guard Joseph Octave, who is having a spectacular year, led the Stars (22-5 overall) with 25 points, giving him 1,958 for his career thus far, and it's not over yet for Octave or the Stars, currently ranked No.3 in the final regular season CIF-SS poll for Division 4A. Mary Star is expected to be anywhere in the top four when the playoff pairings are announced on Sunday.

So far, it's been a wonderful ride for Mary Star, as they started the year off winning the Milken Tournament championship, also placing third in the San Pedro Pirate Shootout Tournament, avenging last year's CIF-SS Division 4A semifinal loss to Shalhevet of Los Angeles with a close road victory in December 2017, and even scoring 101 points in a victory over Arleta in the Pirate Shootout. The Stars started off the 2017-2018 season winning their first ten games.

Other than Octave, junior forward Jose Rocha, freshman center Dedrick Allen, sophomore guard Aaron Martinez and senior guard D'Andrew Lopez have also thrived for the Stars this season.