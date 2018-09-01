Mary Star High Football Holds On For 2nd Straight Victory

It was closer than Mary Star High football would have liked, but they'll gladly take the final result.

By virtue of their tense 31-25 victory over visiting Fairmont Prep of Anaheim, the Stars improve to 2-0 in the still fresh and young 2018 season, a very good starting point for a team itching to get back to playoff form in the CIF-Southern Section.

Still, a team with a 19-player roster made Mary Star earn this one after an easy 56-9 drubbing of Whittier Christian in the prior week had the Stars riding high for their 2018 home debut at Daniels Field.

Senior running back Luke Sabra rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter which staked the Stars to a 17-7 halftime lead, then added two more rushing scores of 14 and 46 yards in the third quarter to increase the lead up to 31-13 at the midway point before the Huskies (0-2 overall) made a game of it with two fourth quarter scores.

Mary Star's fourth interception of the night, by senior linebacker Joe James, sealed the deal with 1:26 to play,

The defense set the tone in the first quarter with two interceptions by junior safety Aaron Martinez and junior linebacker Marco Ibarra, who picked off a pass near the goal line before returning it 96 yards for a touchdown, which was then negated by offsetting penalties, including a hold on the Stars which wiped out the exciting score. Martinez picked off another pass in the second quarter.

A five-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Kevin Costa put Mary Star up 7-0 with 4:06 left in the first quarter which was set up by Martinez's first interception. Sabra's first score and a 22-yard field goal from Noah Guastella would provide the Stars with a 17-0 lead before Fairmont Prep scored their first touchdown with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.

Mary Star will next face Century of Santa Ana, who lost 26-6 to Santiago of Garden Grove, next Friday at Daniels Field.