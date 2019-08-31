Mary Star High Football Rolls To Victory Over Whittier Christian

For the fifth straight season under head coach Jason Gelber, Mary Star High football would adapt to a new offensive approach to their game plan.

On Friday at Daniels Field, they gave Whittier Christian of La Habra the full rundown.

The tried and true Double Wing-T offensive format isn't the most glamorous style around in these days and times where everyone prefers a fast-paced, no-huddle spread assault, but it's still pretty effective, especially on a night where the Stars controlled time of possession and gained nearly 400 total yards on the ground en route to a 45-0 victory over the visiting Heralds.

Mary Star (2-0 overall) had a plethora of options to choose from in this bunched-up offensive formation, but the three who were the most efficient are the running back trio of junior Adam Turbide and seniors Aaron Martinez and Giovanni Rizzo, who combined to run for all six of the Stars' touchdowns on the night.

Not to be left out was the defense of the Stars, who held Whittier Christian (1-1) to 94 yards of total offense, while intercepting two passes, each by Martinez and senior QB/LB Marco Ibarra. Offensively, the Stars scored on all six offensive possessions in the first half, and their first seven possessions of the entire game. Ibarra only attempted three passes, completing one of them for a 27-yard gain to senior WR/DB Isaac Colloca on the final play of the first quarter.

Turbide ran for three touchdowns, all in the first half, finishing with 100 yards on just eight carries. Martinez, who played wide receiver last year in a more balanced offensive scheme, ran for a game-high 130 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns, and Rizzo, who has been battling a stomach illness, ran for 87 yards and the Stars' final touchdown early in the third quarter on 13 carries.

For those keeping track, that's 317 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries, good for a staggering 9.6 yards per carry between those three Mary Star running backs alone. That's the true effectiveness of the Double Wing-T when it's working to perfection.

Mary Star will need all that and more when they take on host Fairmont Prep of Anaheim next Saturday in a battle between two CIF-Southern Section Division 14 teams currently ranked in the top ten poll of their division.