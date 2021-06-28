 


Sports Editor

Mary Star High Girls Basketball 2021 Earns High Honors In CIF-SS

Mary Star High girls basketball garnered their first bit of postseason praise 18 days after capturing the Taper Avenue-based Catholic high school's first CIF-Southern Section sports championship.

Thanks to a dominant playoff run, freshman forward Madison Watts was named the CIF-SS Division 4-AA Player Of The Year, leading the Stars in scoring and rebounding for the season. During both the Section and CIF Southern California Regional Division 3-AA playoffs, Watts averaged 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in eight games.

Watts delivered her most prolific performance of the playoffs when she delivered career highs of 33 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-58 victory over Westchester in the CIF SoCal Division 3-AA Regional semifinals on June 17, one week after scoring a game-high 24 points and hitting the championship-sealing free throws against Agoura on June 10 in Mary Star's 54-50 victory for the CIF-SS Division 4-AA title.

For the second time in three years, head coach Victor Tuberosi was named the CIF-SS Division 4-AA Coach Of The Year after leading the Stars to both the CIF-SS Division 4-AA title and the Division 3-AA Southern California Regional championship game, where it lost 72-44 to Rancho Bernardo of San Diego. Mary Star finished 22-1 for the year, making history for the school in the process while also repeating as Santa Fe League champions.

Tuberosi was also the 2019 CIF-SS Division 5-AA Coach Of The Year after leading the Stars to the semifinals for the second straight season.

Finally, making her second All-CIF selection is senior point guard Isabella Serrano, who was third on the Stars in scoring, second in rebounding, and led the team in both assists and steals. Serrano was also pivotal in the SoCal Regional Division 3-AA semifinal win over Westchester, scoring 17 points, 15 of which on five three-pointers.

(Note: Photo courtesy of John Mattera, John Mattera Photography)

Views: 14

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Girls Basketball 2021 Earns High Honors In CIF-SS

Mary Star High girls basketball garnered their first bit of postseason praise 18 days after capturing the Taper Avenue-based Catholic high school's first CIF-Southern Section sports championship.Thanks to a dominant playoff run, freshman forward Madison Watts was named the CIF-SS Division 4-AA Player Of The Year, leading the Stars in scoring and rebounding for the…See More
27 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Three-week outlook (June 27 -July 17, 2021) from The Signal powered by @WabtecCorp’s Port Optimizer: View dashboard… https://t.co/Lp144FGfxR
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Cargo update (June 28, 2021): All Port of Los Angeles terminals are open and operational, with 23 vessels in port t… https://t.co/sjnct5jbIR
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAPortPolice: Early this morning, Los Angeles Port Police led an effort to prevent a suicide attempt on the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Than…
TwitterSaturday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: The Port of Los Angeles processed more than 1 million container units in May, the first port in the Western… https://t.co/WkDXm93m5i
TwitterSaturday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
📅 The next meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners is on Thursday, July 1, at 9 a.m. Board members… https://t.co/Mb8nBRuQYi
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
🔊SOUND ON: Two cruise ships at the #PortofLA sound their horns to celebrate the #DayoftheSeafarer. Do you recognize… https://t.co/cOgvD0EWbM
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Seafarers make invaluable contributions to int'l trade and the world economy. #PortofLA supports @IAPHWorldPorts &… https://t.co/wBbuWd5JnK
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service