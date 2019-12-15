Mary Star High Girls Basketball Gets The Jump On San Pedro

Talk about taking something by force.

From the pregame shoot-around all the way to the singing of the alma mater, it was a night to remember for Mary Star High girls basketball.

In the first crosstown meeting with in-city neighbor San Pedro since the 2001-2002 season, it was a Star-studded performance from the opening tip as Mary Star bolted to a commanding lead in the first quarter and never looked back before steamrolling their way to a convincing 62-28 victory over the Pirates on Saturday at Mary Star High.

Mary Star (8-4 overall) made a massive statement in a crosstown battle that proved to all in attendance that they are more than capable of making another huge run after last year's incredible run to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5-AA semifinals and CIF Southern California Division 5 Regional quarterfinals. The Pirates (1-6) meanwhile, have challenged themselves with a demanding nonleague slate and are still looking to put together the right formula as they compete in the Marine League & in Division 2 of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section.

A relentless, in-your-face defense was the order of the day for seven-year head coach Victor Tuberosi and Mary Star, who one day earlier won the St. Monica Tournament championship. That ingredient was served up early and often which frustrated San Pedro into numerous turnovers. The biggest catalysts was the junior guard tandem of Isabella Serrano, Kaitlyn Oasay and Cristina Camacho, who also turned it up offensively.

On top of that, Mary Star's other two starters in seniors Sarah Leyba and Jenna Miloe were also effective defensively in limiting San Pedro junior guard and leading scorer Courtney Marshall, who only scored seven points.

Serrano scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, including combining with Camacho to nail back-to-back three-pointers followed by an Oasay layup to put Mary Star up 20-6 at the end of the first quarter. The lead got even wider for Mary Star with a 22-5 second quarter blitz to go into their locker room at halftime with an insurmountable 42-11 advantage. In fact, freshman guard Paula Serrano, Isabella's sister, scored seven points off the bench.

The second half saw San Pedro step up their competitiveness and junior center Gianna Dileva was effective inside as she eventually led the Pirates with 9 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Junior guard Annalisa Banuelos was San Pedro's third highest scorer with 5 points. Isabella Serrano ended up with three assists and five steals to go along with her 16 points for Mary Star, while her Paula Serrano scored 13 and Leyba scored 10.

Mary Star will next compete in the Savanna Tournament which begins Monday, December 23, while San Pedro's next game will be Thursday at Mendez of Los Angeles in nonleague action.

(Note: Photo courtesy of Miguel Elliot Photography)