Mary Star's Alessandra Samperio: 2018 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball

The Mary Star High softball pitching sensation, All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 selection, 2018 Camino Real League Pitcher Of The Year and 2018 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Softball Co-Player Of The Year, joins those four former Stars softball legends as she was named Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools as a first team pitcher after a monster sophomore season which brought the Stars to the CIF-SS Division 6 final.

Samperio posted a 20-7 pitching record with a 1.52 ERA, 274 strikeouts and ten shutouts in the circle, striking out 59 during the Stars' surprising run to the CIF-SS Division 6 championship game, going 4-1 in the playoffs. Hitting wise Samperio was just as good with a .400 batting average, two home runs, 25 RBIs, 30 total hits and seven doubles.

Cal-Hi Sports All-State selections don't come along often in the world of San Pedro Prep Sports, but softball has provided the majority of those rare postseason honors from the most respected source for high school sports history.

Here's a list of all the past Cal-Hi Sports All-State selections in softball dating back to the first one in 1992.

SAN PEDRO PREP SOFTBALL CAL-HI SPORTS ALL-STATE SELECTIONS

1992 - Melissa Elgin, San Pedro (senior)

2000 - Elizabeth Sambrano, Mary Star (senior)

2000 - Sarah Gascon, Mary Star (senior)

2001 - Wynter Tuner, San Pedro (senior)

2003 - Ashley Esparza, San Pedro (junior)

2004 - Ashley Esparza, San Pedro (senior)

2006 - Taylor Petty, San Pedro (Sophomore Of The Year)

2007 - Perelini Koria, San Pedro (Junior Of The Year)

2007 - Taylor Petty, San Pedro (junior)

2008 - Perelini Koria, San Pedro (senior)

2008 - Taylor Petty, San Pedro (senior)

2009 - Kailee Cuico, San Pedro (junior)

2009 - Holly Stevens, San Pedro (senior

2013 - Marina Vitalich, Mary Star (sophomore)

2013 - Nicolle Miranda, Port Of Los Angeles (sophomore)

2013 - Allison Bayer, Port Of Los Angeles (junior)

2014 - Marina Vitalich, Mary Star (junior)

2014 - Nicolle Miranda, Port Of Los Angeles (junior)

2014 - Kelsea Short, Port Of Los Angeles (senior)

2015 - Marina Vitalich, Mary Star (senior)

2015 - Nicolle Miranda, Port Of Los Angeles (senior)

2016 - Analise De La Roca, Port Of Los Angeles (junior)

2016 - Amanda Vitalich, Mary Star (junior)

2017 - Analise De La Roca, Port Of Los Angeles (senior)

2018 - Alessandra Samperio, Mary Star (sophomore)