NiNi's Catering is Bringing Flavor To Your Front Door! Now Serving Los Angeles and Las Vegas

It's always a good thing to see black businesses succeed. But, when Black business and Black relationships succeed, it's twice as satisfying. NiNi's Catering is bringing a whole new tasty experience to your doorstep and it's as unique as anything we've seen on tha restaurant circuit.
From Tacos to Crab Legs, NiNi's Catering damn near does it all. With recipes inspired by her grandmother Rosie, you are sure to taste love in every bite! NiNi's catering creates food that people actually want to eat. She specializes in Tacos, but applies no limit to imagination when creating a tasteful experience you are sure to remember!
We caught up with NiNi for a quick Q&A on how she got started and how you can order some of her delicious goodies...
